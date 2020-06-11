Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:15
Business

BRD-SocGen’s 9M earnings severely hit by COVID-19 provisioning

06 November 2020
The net profit of BRD-SocGen, the third-biggest Romanian bank by assets, plunged to RON 719 million (EUR 148 mln) in the first nine months of the year, down 43% compared to the same period in 2019.

The bank incurred net expense with provisions of RON 253 mln (EUR 50 mln) to reflect the impact of the worsening macroeconomic scenarios on the estimated losses from lending. In comparison, it had released provisions worth RON 207 mln (EUR 45 mln) in the first nine months of 2019.

The whole BRD group reported a net profit of RON 738 mln (EUR 152 mln), 40% lower than in the similar period of last year.

The total assets at the end of September 2020 were 9% higher compared to September 2019 and 6% higher than at the end of 2019, both at the group level (RON 61.2 billion, or EUR 12.5 bln) and the bank level (RON 59.2 bln, or EUR 12.2 bln).

Lending has not advanced significantly: the stock of net loans at the group level, including leasing, reached the value of RON 31.2 bln (EUR 6.4 bln), a mere 0.2% up compared to September 2019. But the outlook improved recently.

"If the second quarter was marked by a sharp decline in the production of retail loans in the context of restrictive measures, activity gained momentum in the third quarter, with new consumer loans granted exceeding pre-crisis levels. BRD is also actively involved in the IMM Invest program, with almost RON 700 mln in loans for SMEs and microenterprises, approved at the end of September," said Francois Bloch General Manager of BRD Groupe Societe Generale.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

