SMR developer RoPower Nuclear becomes first American Nuclear Society member from Romania

RoPower Nuclear, the company developing the first small modular reactor (or SMR) power plant in Romania, has joined the American Nuclear Society, or ANS. The society is 72 years old and reunites renowned companies in the nuclear field, and acts as a hub of expertise made up of 12,000 nuclear engineers, researchers, scientists, as well as other highly trained professionals in related fields.

The company developing the modular power plant with an installed capacity of 462 MW on the site of the former coal-fired power plant in Doiceşti is the first and only institution in Romania join ANS, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday, January 27, cited by News.ro.

“RoPower will contribute to expanding the nuclear workforce and to deepening public understanding and appreciation for nuclear science and technology,” said the Executive Director of the American Nuclear Society, Craig Piercy, quoted in RoPower’s statement.

In turn, RoPower Nuclear’s Technical and Operations Director, Dan Şerbănescu, stated that the company joined ANS thanks to "a compatibility of values” and that membership “provides access to this hub of expertise and international support for nuclear energy in general and for SMR technology specifically.”

ANS includes renowned companies in the nuclear field, including NuScale Power, as well as European leaders in the nuclear energy field, such as Framatome.

Founded in 2022, RoPower is equally owned by Nuclearelectrica SA, the national nuclear energy company, and Nova Power & Gas, part of the E-Infra group. RoPower Nuclear collaborates with prestigious international partners, such as NuScale Power, Fluor Corporation, and Samsung C&T, to carry out the engineering and design phases (FEED) of the project.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)