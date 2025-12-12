Smallest Art Fair in Town: Bucharest event focused on works on paper holds third edition

Eight contemporary art galleries will present the works of the artists they represent at the third edition of the Smallest Art Fair in Town, an event dedicated to works on paper.

This edition showcases works “investigating the state of wandering, disorientation, and rediscovery in the face of uncertainty.” Under the title In Dark Woods, A Gate, the event explores “the intermediate spaces in which meaning breaks down to reconfigure itself. The works presented follow the contours of interior landscapes, where the act of seeking new perspectives becomes a form of orientation.”

The participating galleries are Arsmonitor, Anaid, Gaep, Lutniţa, Mobius, Sector 1, Solo, and Suprainfinit.

The event will gather works by Alina Aldea, Raluca Arnăutu, Alex Bodea, Pavel Brăila, Michele Bressan, Eva Chapkin, Norbert Filep, Andrei Gamarț, Bogdan Gîrbovan, Maria Guțu, Yvonne Hasan, Andrei Ispas, Irina Marinescu, Iulian Mereuță, Mitoș Micleușanu, Gili Mocanu, Sebastian Moldovan, Anca Mureșan, Sorin Neamțu, Radu Pandele, Magdalena Pelmuș, Marilena Preda Sânc, Lea Rasovszky, Victoria Sadovnic, Roman Tolici, and Ecaterina Vrana.

The fair takes place between December 14 and December 21 at Salon de Papier. Access is free.

(Photo: Victoria Sandovic, Willow Tree, 2023, courtesy of Sector 1 Gallery)

