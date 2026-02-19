SkyTower Bucharest secures new leases and extensions totaling over 9.000 square meters

News from Companies

Bucharest, 19 February 2026 – SkyTower Bucharest, an iconic city landmark, announces that over the last year it has secured new leases and extensions totaling more than 9,000 square metres of premium office space in Romania’s tallest building.

During 2025, SkyTower has signed lease agreements and extensions covering approximately 9,000 square metres GLA, including both new tenants and expansions for existing occupants. These transactions reinforce SkyTower's leading position in the Bucharest office market and highlight its growing appeal to local and international companies across diverse business sectors, as well as to international diplomatic representations.

SkyTower's modern infrastructure, which focuses on security and sustainability, as well as its range of unique facilities backed by premium services, exclusive community activations and a strategic location, have led to increased demand in the real estate market. As a result, SkyTower has secured six new tenants during 2025 and has become the only office building in Romania to host two diplomatic institutions.

SkyTower's newest tenants operate in various sectors, including food delivery, insurance administration, cybersecurity solutions, renewable energy (NAXXAR), online road tax services (SCALA) and diplomatic representation (Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines).

Several existing tenants have further consolidated their presence by extending and/or expanding their lease contracts with SkyTower Bucharest during last year:

Tinmar Energy , a valued tenant, has signed a lease extension exceeding six years for an entire floor.

, a valued tenant, has signed a lease extension exceeding six years for an entire floor. Raiffeisen Bank Romania has secured the 31st floor of SkyTower.

has secured the Bitpada Romania has significantly expanded its leased space within its first year of occupancy.

As a testament to SkyTower’s strong tenant relationships and its continued investment in enhancing common areas, services, and tenant benefits, all expiring leases over the past two years have been successfully renewed. Furthermore, all new leases and extensions signed during this period have a minimum term of five years.

We are proud to see that SkyTower continues to attract leading tenants from diverse industries, ranging from technology and renewable energy to diplomatic institutions. These new leases and extensions reflect confidence in the quality and location of our building, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering modern and sustainable office space. — Bogdan Deju, Leasing and Asset Manager of RPHI Romania, the company that owns and manages SkyTower Bucharest.

About SkyTower

Rising 137 meters with 37 floors, SkyTower is Romania’s tallest office building and a benchmark for sustainability and innovation. Owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI), it includes a 60-meter-deep underground structure for parking and storage.

SkyTower is:

The first building worldwide to achieve SHORE Platinum certification.

The first office building in Romania awarded LEED Platinum for Operations & Maintenance.

Certified DGNB Gold for sustainability by the Austrian Sustainable Building Council (ÖGNI).

SkyTower is also the only Romanian building that is a member of the World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT), standing alongside global architectural icons.

SkyTower Bucharest has been consistently recognized at the IPA - Romanian Property Awards:

2023: Office Refurbishment Award

Office Refurbishment Award 2023: Office Interior Award

Office Interior Award 2024: Sustainable Office Building Award

Sustainable Office Building Award 2024: Office Architecture Award

Tenants working in SkyTower enjoy a wide range of premium amenities: NOR – Sky Casual Restaurant at the 36th floor, the award-winning SkyTower Urban Garden, the specialty café-bar CAFELIER, and the SkyHub Events Centre, featuring a multifunctional auditorium.

For more information: www.skytower.ro

*This is a press release.