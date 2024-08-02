Paris 2024 Olympics: Silver for Romanian rowers in women's lightweight double sculls race

The pair made up of Gianina van Groningen and Ionela Cozmiuc has won the silver in the women's lightweight double sculls race at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Romanian team finished with a time of 6:48.78. The U.K. team won the race with a time of Great Britain, while Greece came in third with a time of 6:49.28.

Also today, Romanian rowers Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Anghel won the silver medal in the women's coxless pair final.

So far, Team Romania won six medals. The first medals were brought by swimmer David Popovici, who won the gold in the 200-meter freestyle race and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle competition.

Yesterday, Marian Florian Enache and Andrei Sebastian Cornea won the gold medal in men's double sculls rowing. At the same time, Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won the silver medal in women's double sculls.

(Photo: Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român on Facebook)

