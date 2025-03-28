Supreme Defense Council greenlights acquisition of light corvette for Romanian Navy

The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has approved the acquisition of a new light corvette for the Romanian Naval Forces, part of the country's military modernization efforts. The decision was made during a meeting on Friday, March 28, at Cotroceni Palace, presided over by interim president Ilie Bolojan.

The procurement process will be initiated by the Ministry of National Defense as part of broader programs aimed at strengthening Romania's defense posture.

"The acquisition of such a vessel will have a significant impact on the existing fleet, as it is part of modernization and equipment programs currently in various stages of implementation. The Romanian Army will continue to focus its strategic efforts on strengthening defense capabilities at both national and allied levels, aiming to deter and effectively counter all types of threats, whether conventional, asymmetric, hybrid or otherwise," reads the Romanian Presidency's press release.

The CSAT meeting also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has now entered its third year following Russia's unprovoked invasion. Romania reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and welcomed recent ceasefire negotiations in Riyadh, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting peace.

The Council highlighted that as Ukraine's neighbor with the longest land and maritime border, Romania has a vested interest in securing stability in the region. The country remains committed to supporting Ukraine's European path and providing assistance for reconstruction efforts.

"Romania's position remains consistent in that a ceasefire must be followed by a peace agreement that provides solid security guarantees and deters any future aggression from Russia. Transatlantic cooperation is vital in this process. Peace negotiations cannot take place without Ukraine and Europe," said the same source.

Additionally, discussions focused on Romania's role in ensuring security in the Black Sea, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. CSAT members reviewed measures for monitoring maritime security, coordinating with NATO allies, and reinforcing the Eastern Flank's defense capabilities.

The CSAT also emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong strategic partnership with the United States, ensuring a continued American military presence in Romania. "Strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture, especially on the Eastern Flank, remains a priority," reads the press release.

Beyond military procurement and regional security, the meeting covered national defense strategies, including the need for a gradual increase in defense spending without creating fiscal imbalances.

CSAT members also examined reports on national security institutions' activities in 2024, as well as budgetary execution for security-related expenditures. The Supreme Council's annual report will be submitted to Parliament for review.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)