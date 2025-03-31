One United Properties signs the acquisition of a 21-hectare land for the new One City District community

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, has signed with CPI Romania the acquisition of a 21-hectare plot in Bucharest’s Sector 5 for the development of the residential area and the creation of the new One City District community. The acquisition price amounts to 21 million euros.

“This acquisition is a transformative step for One United Properties, enabling us to bring our expertise in quality and sustainability to a broader audience. One City District reflects our belief in the potential of affordable premium housing segment, which meets the evolving needs of Bucharest residents. It is a unique opportunity for us to create a new vibrant community while delivering on our promise of sustainable urban regeneration, on one of the largest undeveloped land plots in central Bucharest,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

"This transaction confirms the successful completion of another step in the CPI Romania portfolio optimization strategy. For an experienced developer like One United Properties, the traded plot has great potential, both in terms of its size and location. I am convinced that the project that ONE will develop will contribute substantially to the modernization of Bucharest," said Fulga Dinu, Country Manager CPI Romania.

The acquisition marks One United Properties’ strategic entry into the affordable premium housing market. One City District will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, master-planned as a self-sustainable neighbourhood. Designed for the upper tier of Bucharest’s residential mass market, the project will seamlessly blend affordability and quality, offering high-quality living conditions and a distinctive choice within the city's housing landscape. The land purchase was partially funded from the 68-million-euro capital raised during the 2024 share capital increase, which demonstrated the company’s ability to mobilize resources effectively for large-scale developments.

“Beyond delivering exceptional homes, this development is about raising the standard for urban living. One City District will bring a truly neglected area back to life, transforming it into a thriving community. It will embody our vision of creating impactful developments that redefine what housing can mean for Bucharest’s residents,” stated Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

Located within a 10-minute drive from Unirii Square, the development will benefit from several access points for improved accessibility both by car and pedestrian, proximity to public transport, and will include all necessary amenities to ensure an easier and more relaxed lifestyle for its residents, including a park and plenty of green spaces, educational facilities, a fitness centre with pool, markets, retail facilities with food operators, walking and cycling paths. Despite targeting the mass market, this development will maintain the signature design, quality finishings, and community that define the One brand.

One City District will target Romania’s emerging middle class, including dual-income families seeking convenience, access to amenities, and thoughtfully designed homes. Apart from the land acquired for One City District, One United Properties is in negotiations for several land plots to enable the development of multiple communities targeting the same premium affordable market segment.

The move into affordable premium housing comes at a time of growing demand for properties that strike a balance between quality and affordability. As personal incomes rise and consumers increasingly value properties that offer premium features at accessible prices, the new development will address this demand. One City District will bridge a significant gap in the market while allowing One United Properties to continue its mission of shaping Bucharest by creating innovative and sustainable communities.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

CPI Property Group is one of the largest owners of income-generating real estate in Europe. With a total property portfolio exceeding €21 billion, CPIPG owns the leading office platforms in key Central European capital cities of Prague, Berlin, Bucharest, Warsaw, Vienna, and Budapest. The Group also owns retail properties in Central and Eastern Europe, along with hotels, residential units, and land.

*This is a Press release.