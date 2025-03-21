Prominent MPs launch Trusted Tech Caucus in Romanian Parliament in Partnership with the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

Partner Content

Cross-Party MPs Unite to Harness Tech for Economic Growth and National Security

Members of the Romanian Parliament representing diverse political parties, joined by the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue University, the world’s preeminent trusted technology accelerator are announcing the official launch of the first-ever Parliamentary Trusted Tech Caucus.

This group of legislators will work together across party lines to ensure Romanian citizens, businesses, and the country’s national security interests benefit from transformational technological advances and are defended from weaponization of technology by authoritarian regimes and criminal actors. Trusted Tech Caucus members, supported by the Krach Institute’s global network of experts, will meet regularly to strategize, develop policy positions, hold hearings, draft legislation and become a source of knowledge in this realm for other Members of Parliament.

To mark this historic moment, the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy hosted an exclusive briefing for Members of Parliament and industry leaders at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest. Len Khodorkovsky, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Krach Institute, and Alexandru Nazare, Board Member of the National Bank of Romania and member of the Krach Institute’s Advisory Council, convened this event focused on the importance of the innovation, deployment, and adoption of trusted technology in Romania, the Black Sea region, and beyond.

Several other members of the Krach Institute’s Advisory Council participated in the discussion, including Amb. Adrian Zuckerman, former U.S Ambassador to Romania, Radu Piturlea, Executive Chairman of Concelex, and Brigadier General (Ret.) Dr. Cătălin Constantin Mihalache, Founder and CEO of B2S Black Sea Strategies.

“Technology is integral to Romania’s future—its economic growth, its national security, and its leadership in the Black Sea region,” said Krach Institute’s Len Khodorkovsky. “Trusted technology will underpin about three-quarters of global GDP in tomorrow’s economy. The creation of Romania’s Trusted Tech Caucus is a critical step in ensuring that emerging technologies are harnessed to strengthen Romania’s democracy. By fostering a strong, trusted tech ecosystem, Romania will not only advance the interests of its people but also contribute to a safer, more resilient global technological landscape.”

“To enhance its competitiveness, Romania must urgently bridge the digital and innovation gap. The expertise and network of the Krach Institute, harnessed through the creation of the Trusted Tech Caucus in Parliament, connects us to global tech trends and facilitates venture capital investment in Romania. However, merely being connected is not enough. Actively embracing the global movement for responsible, secure and democratic technology policies is essential, but positioning ourselves as a leader in this new technological era by actively contributing to it is even more critical. We must aim high. Achieving this vision requires a coherent strategy and a streamlined, single-window system that effectively promotes economic interests through international collaborations,” stated Alexandru Nazare, Board Member of the National Bank of Romania and President of Paneuropa Romania.

The following are the inaugural members of Romania’s inaugural Trusted Tech Caucus (MPs in alphabetical order):

Ovidiu Cîmpean (MP, PNL)

Corina Ene (MP, PSD)

Mihai Ghigiu (MP, PSD)

Antal Lóránt (MP, UDMR)

Florin Manole (MP, PSD)

Ștefan Pălărie (MP, USR)

Robert Sighiartău (MP, PNL)

Diana Stoica (MP, USR)

Dan Cîmpean (Director, Romanian National Directorate for Cybersecurity – DNSC joined and welcome the inaugural meeting of the Caucus.

The Romanian roadmap comprised in the Digital Decade Country Report of the European Comission outlines key 2030 targets for the tech sector: 5,000 innovative digital SMEs, a 2% GDP contribution from innovation and 4 Romanian-founded unicorns with global reach and a base in Romania.

Romanian business leaders, representing industry-leading tech companies, and academic experts joined the event in support of the Trusted Tech Caucus. Executives from Google, Oracle, Samsung, CrowdStrike, Maguay, Cluster Power, and others emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in optimizing technological progress, growing Romania’s economy, while protecting national interests.

As part of its ongoing support of the caucus, the Krach Institute will provide training to Romanian MPs through its Tech Diplomacy Academy, an groundbreaking online platform used by the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce, NATO, as well as major private sector companies to educate their personnel on the intersection of tech, business, and policy.

Romania’s Trusted Tech Caucus will be integrated into a broader international network of legislative groups focused on trusted technology, including similar caucuses across the free world. This network will facilitate collaboration and knowledge-sharing on how like-minded countries utilize advanced technologies for good.

With the launch of the Parliamentary Trusted Tech Caucus, Romania has demonstrated bold leadership and commitment to ensure and advance the freedom of the Romanian people.

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue:

The Krach Institute is the world’s preeminent trusted technology accelerator. As the leader in the new category of Tech Diplomacy, the Institute integrates technology expertise, Silicon Valley strategies and foreign policy tools to build the Global Trusted Tech Network of governments, companies, organizations and individuals to accelerate the innovation and adoption of trusted technology and ensure technology advances freedom.

*This is a press release.