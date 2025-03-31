One United Properties targets turnover of EUR 309.8 million and net profit of EUR 78.7 million in 2025

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, targets a consolidated turnover of EUR 309.8 million for 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year in which the company is expected to generate revenues exceeding EUR 200 million (RON 1 billion). The result from operating activity is projected at EUR 108.7 million, a 12% increase, supported by strong residential sales and the continued expansion of the company’s commercial leasing portfolio. Gross profit is set to reach EUR 92.8 million, a 7% increase, while net profit is forecasted to grow by 5% to EUR 78.7 million.

“Despite market volatility, both locally and globally, One United Properties continues to deliver strong results, and we remain committed to doing so in the years ahead. 2025 will be a pivotal year for us, not only as we mark another year of revenues exceeding well above 200 million euros, but as we reaffirm, once again, that our success is sustainable. Through every challenge, every shift in the market, we have remained bold, delivering, and growing. This year, we are focusing on key operational aspects to enhance our profitability. This will be our biggest year yet in terms of residential deliveries, we will also finalize One Gallery and push towards full lease-up across our office portfolio, which was 96% leased as of 2024 yearend. In parallel, we will maintain a disciplined approach to expenses, and we have launched starting January 2025 an enhanced cost optimization program ensuring that we optimize profit for the benefit of our shareholders,” stated Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

Revenues from residential property sales are expected to reach EUR 260.8 million, an increase of 14%, supported by the delivery of 2,300 residential units in 2025. Pre-sales are expected to remain strong, considering that 74% of available units already pre-sold as of December 31, 2024, and the company had 1,572 units available for sale and pre-sale as of the yearend.

Rental income and revenues from services to tenants are projected to grow by 19%, reaching EUR 36.1 million, reflecting an expanding office and retail footprint and high occupancy levels. As of December 31, 2024, the company’s standing commercial portfolio had reached a lease and pre-lease rate of 96%. In 2025, One United Properties aims to fully lease remaining leasable area at One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 1 and 2, reaching 100% occupancy across the standing office portfolio. Additionally, One Gallery, scheduled for delivery in 2025, is already 76% pre-leased, further strengthening the company’s long-term rental income base.

“With over 1.5 billion euros worth of developments currently under construction, 2025 will mark our largest year for deliveries to date. This milestone reflects the continued expansion of our portfolio and our commitment to meeting the strong demand for high-quality residential and commercial spaces. Despite this rapid growth, we keep our financial structure conservative, ensuring long-term stability. As of the end of 2024, our loan-to-value ratio remained stable at 27% versus European benchmark for public real estate developers of 39%, reflecting our controlled leverage approach. We have successfully navigated a dynamic market over the past decade, adapting to challenges while ensuring growth. As we continue to scale, we are confident in our ability to strike the right balance between financial prudence and business expansion, reinforcing the solid foundation upon which we continue to build,” stated Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

Macroeconomic conditions, particularly interest rate movements and financing availability, will continue to shape the company’s financial strategy. To mitigate potential impacts, One United Properties will focus on effective capital management and cost optimization, particularly at the headquarters level, to enhance margins and maintain profitability.

Operating profit is expected to grow by 12%, outpacing turnover growth, reflecting the significant unit deliveries expected in 2025, but also improved operational efficiency. Gross profit is projected to increase by 7%, while net profit is anticipated to rise by 5%, reaching EUR 78.7 million.

The 2025 budget will be subject to approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders of One United Properties, scheduled to take place on April 29th, 2025.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.