EVERGENT Investments offers a 7.64% dividend yield

The Board of Directors proposes a gross dividend of RON 0.11/share, with a 7.64% yield.

RON 97.8 million is the estimated fund allocated to dividends in 2024.

The own share buyback operation is within 4.46% of the share capital.

The net result of RON 263.66 million increased by 29.4% compared to 2023.

The value of assets under management was RON 3.38 billion on December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, convenes the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for April 29/30, 2025.

The most important items on the agenda subject to the shareholders’ vote are:

Approval of the separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2024, accompanied by the auditor’s opinion.

The distribution of a 7.64% dividend yield at a gross value of RON 0.11/share. The estimated dividend fund is RON 97,759,147.20, allocated from the net result of the financial year that ended on December 31, 2024.

Approval of the Activity Program and the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for the year 2025.

Approval of a buyback operation for a maximum of 39,730,955 own shares, representing 4.46% of the share capital, to reduce the share capital for the shareholders’ benefit, namely for Stock Option Plan programs.

“EVERGENT Investments achieved solid financial results in 2024, despite a complex political and economic environment, recording robust growth in its key financial indicators. The net result increased by 29.4% compared to the previous year, while total assets increased by 14.8% compared to December 31, 2023. The total EVER share return of 22.94% has significantly outperformed the benchmark index BET-TR of 16.15%. We have demonstrated the efficiency of our investment strategy and of the principles that guide us, and we have created value for our shareholders. In an increasingly unpredictable world, we implement investment strategies based on multiple scenarios to continue delivering results”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments applies the predictable dividend policy of the last 16 years

In 2025, the company offers to allocate RON 97.8 million for the distribution of dividends to its shareholders, in accordance with the predictable dividend policy of the last 16 years. Through the optimal mix between the predictable dividend policy and the buyback programs, the company returns value to its shareholders. The dividend distribution rates of the last years demonstrate both the predictability of dividend payouts to shareholders consistently and the solidity of the company’s cash flows, both highlighting a strong financial position within the industry.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with an experience of over 30 years in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer that contributes to the development of the community it belongs to. By implementing a well articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments effectively capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

