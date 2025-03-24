Enjoy an Unforgettable Easter at Ana Hotels – Relax and Indulge by the Sea or in the Heart of the Mountains

Partner Content

This year, celebrate Easter in a dreamlike setting whether by the seaside at Ana Hotels Europa Eforie Nord or amidst the enchanting mountain scenery at Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov. No matter your choice, a relaxing getaway awaits, complete with exquisite culinary experiences and special activities for the whole family.

Easter 2025 at Ana Hotels Europa Eforie Nord

At Ana Hotels Europa Eforie Nord, indulgence and relaxation go hand in hand. Our special Easter 2025 package includes accommodation with breakfast for two in a standard double room, festive dinners on April 18 and 19 with an open bar, Dj and live music and a delightful Easter lunch on April 20, also with an open bar, Dj and live music.

Additionally, you will receive a €150 SPA voucher per room per stay and a 10% discount on individual spa treatments. Enjoy complimentary access to Aqua Salty Delight, featuring an indoor saltwater pool sourced from Techirghiol Lake, saunas, and a jacuzzi. To enhance your comfort, take advantage of an early check-in at 11:00 AM and a late check-out at 4:00 PM.

A VIP welcome treatment awaits you, while children will enjoy an Easter egg hunt, creative workshops, and daily fun at Kids Club Europa.

Easter 2025 at Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov

If you prefer the charm of the mountains, Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov offers a magical Easter experience. Enjoy a three-night half-board stay at Ana Hotels Sport 4*/Bradul 4*, where you’ll be welcomed with traditional sweet bread and red Easter eggs after the Resurrection Service at the Wooden Church in Poiana Brașov.

On April 20, savor a festive dinner featuring traditional Romanian dishes and a live folk music performance. Relaxation is guaranteed with a daily €30 SPA voucher per room, free access to the indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, pool, saunas, laconium, fitness center, and relaxation area, plus a 10% discount on additional therapies.

Children will enjoy creative workshops at Kids Club, outdoor activities, a magical Easter egg hunt with Rilă the Bunny, and fun contests with prizes.

Eco-Friendly Getaway

Whichever destination you choose, Ana Hotels ensures a sustainable stay with electric vehicle charging stations, so you can enjoy a worry-free vacation. Payments can also be made using holiday vouchers.

For reservations and further details:

Ana Hotels Europa Eforie Nord: reservation-hoteleuropa@anahotels.ro / +40241 702 818.

Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov: reservation-hotelsport@anahotels.ro / +40268 407 330.

