Energy

Romania ranks first in EU for volumes of gas extracted, energy minister says

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Last year, Romania ranked first in the European Union in terms of gas volumes extracted, overtaking the Netherlands, according to energy minister Sebastian Burduja. 

The minister added that once the exploitation of gas reserves in the Black Sea begins, Romania will be able to export gas, and companies in energy-intensive industries will receive support to become more competitive.

“Last year, Romania marked a premiere, it became the number one gas producer in the European Union. We surpassed the Netherlands; we were in second place, and now we’ve moved to first. We are number one, and you can imagine that by the end of next year, when we also have Neptun Deep, we will be by far the number one, and we must play this major trump card wisely,” said Sebastian Burduja in a recent interview, cited by News.ro.

The official explained that approximately 10% of Romania’s gas production at present comes from shallow-water extraction in the Black Seam while the rest is onshore production. Once the Neptun Deep project begins in the Black Sea, however, Romania will be able to support its companies in the pharmaceutics, ceramics, and chemical fertilizer sectors. 

In another interview last week, Burduja noted that the Neptun Deep project will double Romania’s gas production and bring EUR 20 billion into the national economy. He added that the estimates for Neptun Deep stand at around 100 billion standard cubic meters of gas, while Romania currently produces and consumes 8-10 billion annually. 

The minister is also subject of a no-confidence vote filed against him by far-right opposition members of Parliament in the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and the Young People's Party (POT). The motion argues that the minister is responsible for a "disastrous" handling of the energy sector which caused high energy prices. Burduja, in turn, argues that the far-right parties are doing Russia's bidding and attempting to keep the region dependent on Russian gas.

The motion will be debated and voted on Monday, March 31.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastian Burduja on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania ranks first in EU for volumes of gas extracted, energy minister says

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Last year, Romania ranked first in the European Union in terms of gas volumes extracted, overtaking the Netherlands, according to energy minister Sebastian Burduja. 

The minister added that once the exploitation of gas reserves in the Black Sea begins, Romania will be able to export gas, and companies in energy-intensive industries will receive support to become more competitive.

“Last year, Romania marked a premiere, it became the number one gas producer in the European Union. We surpassed the Netherlands; we were in second place, and now we’ve moved to first. We are number one, and you can imagine that by the end of next year, when we also have Neptun Deep, we will be by far the number one, and we must play this major trump card wisely,” said Sebastian Burduja in a recent interview, cited by News.ro.

The official explained that approximately 10% of Romania’s gas production at present comes from shallow-water extraction in the Black Seam while the rest is onshore production. Once the Neptun Deep project begins in the Black Sea, however, Romania will be able to support its companies in the pharmaceutics, ceramics, and chemical fertilizer sectors. 

In another interview last week, Burduja noted that the Neptun Deep project will double Romania’s gas production and bring EUR 20 billion into the national economy. He added that the estimates for Neptun Deep stand at around 100 billion standard cubic meters of gas, while Romania currently produces and consumes 8-10 billion annually. 

The minister is also subject of a no-confidence vote filed against him by far-right opposition members of Parliament in the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and the Young People's Party (POT). The motion argues that the minister is responsible for a "disastrous" handling of the energy sector which caused high energy prices. Burduja, in turn, argues that the far-right parties are doing Russia's bidding and attempting to keep the region dependent on Russian gas.

The motion will be debated and voted on Monday, March 31.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastian Burduja on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure