60% of Romanians buy second-hand smartphones - Demand for refurbished devices surges amid market shift

Recommerce©, the European leader in the trade-in and refurbishment of electronic devices, primarily smartphones, unveils the results of its 4th annual survey ”The Second-Hand smartphone Market”, conducted by KANTAR across 13 European countries, including Romania.

The global market for refurbished smartphones continues its strong upward trajectory. According to a recent report by IDC (International Data Corporation), the refurbished smartphone market is expected to reach 431 million units sold annually by 2027, up from approximately 283 million units in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%, highlighting the increasing consumer shift toward more sustainable and cost-effective smartphone options.

In 2024 alone, over 200,000 refurbished smartphones were sold in Romania, a market that has grown steadily year over year, reaching to 50 million EUR in 2024, as estimated by Recommerce©. This growth mirrors a broader European trend: the refurbished smartphone market in the EU grew by over 15% between 2022 and 2024, with Romania being one of the most dynamic countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Romanian Consumers Embrace Second-Hand Devices

The study, conducted online by KANTAR between January 6–13, 2025, among 6,750 individuals across Europe, reveals strong and consistent interest in the second-hand smartphone market in Romania.

57% of Romanians have already bought a second-hand smartphone, maintaining a steady trend from previous years. Among them, 30% chose professionally refurbished models, showing increasing trust in certified sources. Looking ahead, 63% of Romanians intend to purchase a refurbished smartphone, up 2% from 2023 and well above the EU average of 55%.

Affordability Is the Main Driver

Price remains the top reason Romanians choose refurbished smartphones. 72% cite affordability as their primary motivation—an upward trend confirming demand for budget-friendly alternatives.

Environmental considerations rank high, mentioned by 26%, while trust-building factors such as warranty (29%) and after-sales service (18%, +3pts) are also gaining importance.

These findings highlight the need for retailers to combine affordability with professional-grade services, building trust in a maturing market.

Physical Retail on the Rise

While the internet remains the dominant purchase channel in Romania (78%), physical retail is catching up fast. 53% now prefer in-store purchases, an 8% increase from last year.

41% buy from electronics specialists, and 37% from mobile operator stores, up from 23% in 2023. This growing preference for in-person purchases shows consumers value hands-on experience and direct service when buying refurbished phones.

The Trade-In Market Gains Momentum

32% of Romanians have already resold an old smartphone, up 6% from 2023—placing Romania, at the same level as mature markets like France.

The percentage of people who keep their old phones “just in case” is down to 45% (–8%), showing a clear shift toward monetizing old devices.

30% plan to resell their current device, while only 23% would consider giving it away, a 10% drop compared to past editions. These numbers signal growing awareness of trade-in value but also show that the market is still developing.

“As we mark five years in Romania, we’ve seen booming demand for refurbished smartphones. Yet, many buyers still opt for peer-to-peer transactions over professional services. To change this, we’re focused on building trust—through quality refurbishment, 12 to 24 months’ warranties, and secure buying experiences,” said Hector Destailleur , General Manager for Central Eastern Europe at Recommerce.

“In 2024, we extended our presence to national telecom operators and retailers and diversified our activities to trade-in. The past two years, from Romania we’ve expanded to Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Slovenia—with more countries on the horizon. We’re aiming for at least 30% growth in 2025!” added Grégoire Vigroux , Co-Founder and Advisor, Recommerce Eastern Europe.

Recommerce© entered the Central and Eastern European market in 2021 by acquiring Fenix, a Romanian startup co-founded by French entrepreneurs Grégoire Vigroux, Adrien Arnoux and Hector Destailleur.

About Recommerce Group

Recommerce is a European pioneer in the refurbishment of high-tech products, particularly smartphones. Since 2009, it has developed innovative trade-in, refurbishment, and resale solutions, offering refurbished devices through telecom operators, retailers, and its own platform www.recommerce.com.

Committed to a circular, responsible economy, Recommerce uses AI-driven industrial processes and holds certifications including ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 27001. It also holds the RecQ (ReConditionnement de Qualité) label by DEKRA and a Gold rating from Ecovadis for its CSR strategy.

