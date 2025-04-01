People

Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award

01 April 2025

Romanian Georgiana Pascu, a champion of human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities, is among the recipients of the 2025 International Women of Courage Awards given by the United States Secretary of State.

Now in its 19th edition, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership despite great risk.

Georgiana Pascu, the Romanian recipient of the award, “dedicated her career to promoting access to accountability and recognition of human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities,” the press release says. She monitored visits, conducted training, and did media and legal advocacy to support the deinstitutionalization and rights of persons with disabilities. 

“Over the last 25 years, Ms. Pascu secured rights and safe treatment for thousands of children and adults with disabilities in Romania. She was instrumental in the adoption of the first law for monitoring visits to care institutions in the region,” the same source adds.

She was also part of the team that documented an emblematic Romanian disability rights case at the European Court of Human Rights concerning the mistreatment and ultimate death of Valentin Campeanu, an orphan with severe mental disabilities, while in a state care facility.

Since 2007, the Department of State has recognized more than 200 women from over 90 countries with the IWOC Award. US diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior Department officials. Following the IWOC ceremony, the awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and additional programming in Los Angeles. 

Women from Yemen, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Israel, Burkina Faso, and Bangladesh will also receive the award.

The awarding ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at 13:00 PM EDT, hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump.

(Photo source: US Embassy in Romania)

