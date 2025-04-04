Politics

Romania’s PM says he sent special envoy to Mar-a-Lago to mend diplomatic ties with US

04 April 2025

Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu has revealed that he dispatched a special envoy to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, for informal discussions with representatives of the Trump-aligned US political camp, aiming to adjust Romania’s diplomatic approach amid shifting political dynamics. 

The initiative, reported by HotNews and Adevarul, comes as Ciolacu seeks to “adapt to the new system” established by the Trump administration.

“I, the prime minister, have a person that I sent to America,” Ciolacu stated, explaining that Romania’s traditional diplomatic methods were no longer effective. “We are all trying to get out of the bubble that has worked so far. The Trump administration works differently,” he said, underscoring a desire to build bridges rather than criticize.

The Romanian leader noted that his envoy was accompanied by another Romanian living in the United States but withheld their identities, asserting that the missions were not funded by government resources. “There are two Romanians, one from Romania, one settled in America. He did not go on government money. Both are on their own money,” Ciolacu said, adding that interim President Ilie Bolojan was informed.

The identity of the US-based envoy has since become public. Dragoş Sprînceană, a 45-year-old originally from Constanța who now runs a truck transportation firm in the United States, was identified as the emissary. He is a member of the Republican Party’s Executive Committee in Palm Beach and has been a supporter of Donald Trump since his first term. Sprînceană previously supported Romanian far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, though he later reported receiving death threats allegedly from Georgescu’s followers after announcing his own political ambitions in Romania.

Speaking to Antena 3, Sprînceană confirmed the contact with Prime Minister Ciolacu’s office. “The Prime Minister’s office and the Prime Minister personally contacted me. He said that we want the same thing for Romania: improving bilateral economic and strategic relations,” Sprînceană stated, portraying the initiative as a non-partisan effort to advance Romania’s national interest.

(Photo: Roibul / Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Politics

