19 Years of Business Law Innovation in Romania – A Conversation with Grecu Partners' Founder Elena Grecu

Since its establishment in 2006, Grecu Partners has differentiated itself as an innovator in Romania's legal landscape, offering out-of-the-box and client-centric solutions in business law. In this interview, Elena Grecu, the firm's founder and managing partner, shares the story behind the firm's inception, its evolution into a multidisciplinary practice with a significant national and international presence, and the trends shaping the future of business law in Romania.​

Grecu Partners began with a vision to provide independent, value-driven legal services that prioritize professional integrity and dynamic approaches to business challenges. Over the years, the firm has distinguished itself through its agility, personalized service, and strategic insights that align closely with clients' commercial objectives.​

Elena Grecu attributes the firm's success to its commitment to continuous learning, strategic adaptation, and fostering long-term client relationships. The firm has also differentiated itself in the very competitive business legal market in Romania by addressing specific practice areas such as Intellectual Property, GDPR, E-Commerce and Advertising Law, all of which pose a lot of challenges to companies nowadays.

Looking ahead, the firm aims to further integrate technological innovations into its practice, expand its international collaborations, and mentor the next generation of legal professionals to continue providing the innovative and client-centered legal services for which it has become known in the last 19 years.

In 2006, you founded Grecu & Associates, now known as Grecu Partners. What inspired you to start your own law firm, and how has this project evolved over the past 19 years?

Elena Grecu: Founding Grecu & Associates was, above all, a pursuit of independence and a desire to build a practice grounded in my values—professional integrity, client-centered solutions, and a dynamic approach to business law. Over the past 19 years, this project has transformed from a small entrepreneurial dream into a multidisciplinary law firm with a strong national and international footprint. It has been a journey of continuous learning, strategic adaptation, and constant reinvention to meet the evolving demands of the legal market.

How have you found your niche in the very competitive business law market in Romania? What are the strong points you would say differentiate Grecu Partners from other local business law firms?

Elena Grecu: Our niche was carved naturally by consistently aligning ourselves with the needs of modern businesses—offering pragmatic, business-minded legal advice, rather than purely academic interpretations of the law. What sets Grecu Partners apart is our ability to blend legal precision with strategic insight, always looking beyond the legal framework to support our clients’ commercial objectives. Our boutique structure allows us to remain agile and highly personalized, while our international collaborations ensure a global perspective.

Can you share some of the significant milestones in the firm’s history? What were the defining moments in your entrepreneurial journey so far?

Elena Grecu: Our evolution has been marked by several defining moments—opening new practice areas, publishing 5 law books dedicated to entrepreneurs, joining international legal networks and expanding our client base beyond national borders. The rebranding from Grecu & Associates to Grecu Partners was not just cosmetic but symbolic of our collaborative ethos.

Perhaps the most rewarding milestones, however, have been those quiet moments when clients return year after year, reaffirming their trust in our team.

Your firm has a strong focus on intellectual property law. What led you to specialize in this area, and how do you see the landscape of intellectual property rights evolving in Romania?

Elena Grecu: Intellectual property law captured my interest early on because it sits at the intersection of creativity, innovation, and commerce. In Romania, we have witnessed significant growth in entrepreneurial ventures, tech startups, and creative industries—all needing robust IP protection. The future of IP in Romania will be defined by digital transformation and EU alignment, which will demand increasingly sophisticated legal strategies to protect intangible assets.

With the enforcement of GDPR, many businesses faced challenges in compliance. How has your firm assisted clients in navigating these regulations, and what are the recurring problems companies face in this area?

Elena Grecu: Our firm became a trusted partner for companies struggling with GDPR, offering end-to-end compliance solutions—from internal audits to drafting data protection policies and training staff. The most frequent challenge remains the misunderstanding of what personal data processing truly entails, leading to accidental non-compliance. Companies often underestimate the operational impact of GDPR, treating it as a formality rather than a strategic business concern.

Considering your expertise in advertising law, what is your perspective on how digital advertising is regulated today in Romania, especially in social media? Which are the biggest challenges for companies in this regard?

Elena Grecu: Digital advertising, particularly on social media, has outpaced regulatory frameworks, creating a complex legal terrain for companies. While Romania is aligned with European directives, enforcement remains inconsistent, leaving room for interpretation. The greatest challenge is balancing creativity with compliance—particularly when it comes to influencer marketing, native ads, and consumer protection rules. We guide clients to innovate within legal boundaries, safeguarding their brand reputation.

What are some of the key legal issues coming from the rapid development of AI technologies?

Elena Grecu: AI technologies raise unprecedented legal questions—intellectual property ownership, liability for AI-generated outcomes, and ethical use of data being chief among them. The legal system is racing to catch up, and the absence of tailored regulation leaves companies navigating a gray area. As legal practitioners, our role is to anticipate these challenges and prepare frameworks that protect both our clients and broader societal interests.

How are technological advancements shaping the future of legal practice in Romania, and what steps is Grecu Partners taking to adopt new technologies into its practice?

Elena Grecu: Technology is transforming every facet of the legal profession, from document automation to AI-assisted legal research. At Grecu Partners, we view technology as an enabler, not a threat. We have invested in digital tools that increase efficiency and accuracy, while also preserving the human judgment that remains irreplaceable in complex legal matters. Staying ahead of the curve ensures we serve clients better and attract tech-savvy talent.

With all the rise in AI, human talent is still at the core of legal services. What initiatives does Grecu Partners have in place to mentor young lawyers, and how do you cultivate a culture of continuous learning within the firm?

Elena Grecu: Indeed, while technology evolves, it is human insight and integrity that define the legal profession. At Grecu Partners, we invest heavily in mentoring programs, offering young lawyers hands-on experience and direct exposure to client work. Continuous learning is embedded in our culture—through internal workshops, participation in international conferences, and encouraging academic pursuits. Our goal is to nurture not just skilled lawyers, but well-rounded professionals.

Also, we encourage all our lawyers to publish articles in different publications and also to be speakers at different events dedicated to entrepreneurs.

Your involvement with organizations like Global Woman Club Bucharest highlights your commitment to empowering women. What challenges do women in the Romanian legal sector face, and how can they be addressed?

Elena Grecu: Women in Romania’s legal sector still face implicit biases, balancing societal expectations with professional ambitions. There is a clear need for more visibility, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. My involvement in initiatives like the Global Woman Club stems from a deep belief that empowered women empower entire communities. Change begins with creating supportive environments where women are not just included, but celebrated for their unique contributions.

Looking forward, what is your vision for Grecu Partners, and what contribution do you want to make to the Romanian legal community?

Elena Grecu: My vision for Grecu Partners is to remain a beacon of ethical, innovative, and client-centered legal services. We aim to grow while staying true to our values—fostering long-term client relationships and mentoring the next generation of lawyers. Ultimately, our contribution to the Romanian legal community lies in elevating standards, embracing change, and serving as a model of how law firms can adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for Grecu Partners.