Romanian investor confirms plans for EUR 400 mln airport near Bucharest  

Romanian company Avant Airports has confirmed in an email to Romania Insider its plans to develop Alexeni Airport, a EUR 400 million project near Bucharest, aiming to become the largest cargo hub in Eastern Europe within the next three years.

The announcement comes a year after the company signed a concession contract with local authorities for the development and operation of the airport over a 48-month period.

A consortium formed by Romanian airport services provider Avant Airports as the developer of the project and the construction company Avtomagistral-Pivden of Ukraine signed in March 2024 the concession contract for a 198 ha decommissioned military airfield in Alexeni, 66km east of Bucharest, where they plan to build a EUR 400 million airport.

The airport is planned to include a 30,000 sqm passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 6.5mn – nearly half of that of Bucharest’s main airport Henri Coanda (14.6mn in 2023) – as well as a 20,000 sqm cargo terminal with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year.

In April, Avant Airports plans to disclose the conceptual design of the airport, detailing its architecture and functionality.

Avant Airports stated on 18 March 2025 that significant progress had been made in partnership with NACO, a global consultancy specializing in airport design. The Master Plan and pre-design documentation are nearing completion, while technical studies required for the next phase are ongoing.

The airport will be built to accommodate all types of aircraft, including Boeing 747 cargo planes, and will feature dedicated infrastructure for both cargo and low-cost airlines. A key focus of the project is accessibility, with plans to connect the airport to central Bucharest via rail, ensuring a transfer time of 45-50 minutes from Gara de Nord. The project is also set to be included in Romania’s General Transport Master Plan.

Avant Airports said it is in advanced discussions with financial institutions and investors from the United States, Switzerland, Finland, and India to secure funding for the project. A public consultation will be launched to gather input on terminal facilities from potential users.

(Photo: Screenshot from Consiliul Judetean Ialomita Facebook video)

