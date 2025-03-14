Romania will begin issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County, with a gradual nationwide rollout to follow. The initiative was finalized after the Romanian government approved three decisions on March 13, setting the regulatory and technical framework for the new ID card system.

The issuance of the new electronic ID will expand across the country within the next two months through public records offices, the Ministry of Interior (MAI) said.

Additionally, starting June 2, children under 14 will also be eligible to receive the new ID, which will function both as a travel document and an identification tool for administrative purposes.

From May 20, authorities will also issue a simpler version of the ID card without an electronic storage component.

The new electronic ID card will feature a standardized size similar to a bank card, in line with European norms, and will include advanced security measures to prevent counterfeiting and identity theft. It will also serve as a travel document and allow access to electronic services, including electronic signatures.

The printed card will display the holder's name, citizenship, birth date, gender, facial image, personal numerical code (CNP), and handwritten signature.

The electronic version will store additional details, including the holder's parents' names, residence, two fingerprint impressions, and digital certificates for authentication or electronic signatures, MAI explained. Fingerprint data will be erased from the issuing authority's database after printing, following the same procedure as for biometric passports.

During the initial rollout period from March 2025 to June 2026, the electronic ID card will be provided free of charge, with costs covered by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)