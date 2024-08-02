Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian team wins silver in women's coxless pair race

Romanian rowers Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Anghel have won the silver medal in the women's coxless pair final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Romanian team finished with a time of 7:02.97, behind the Netherlands team, who had a time of 6:58.67, and ahead of the Australian team, who finished with a time of 7:03.54.

This is the fifth medal that Romanian athletes have won at this year's Olympic Games.

The first medals were brought by swimmer David Popovici, who won the gold in the 200-meter freestyle race and bronze in the 100-meter freestyle competition.

Yesterday, Marian Florian Enache and Andrei Sebastian Cornea won the gold medal in men's double sculls rowing. At the same time, Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won the silver medal in women's double sculls.

(Photo: Ministerul Afacerilor Interne on Facebook)

