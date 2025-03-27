Finalists revealed for the 20th annual SEE Real Estate Awards

News from Companies

The stage is set for the highly anticipated 20th edition of the SEE Real Estate Awards, celebrating excellence in the dynamic Southeastern European property market. This prestigious event will take place on April 3, 2025, at the iconic Intercontinental Athenee Palace Hotel in Bucharest, Romania, bringing together the region’s most influential industry leaders and innovators.

Reflecting on the remarkable number of nominations received, Craig Smith, founder and publisher of EuropaProperty, highlights the strength and resilience of the region’s commercial real estate sector. Despite recent challenges, the SEE market continues to demonstrate robust economic growth and investment potential.

The traditional lead-up to the 20th Annual SEE Real Estate Awards will kick off with a full day of insightful discussions and expert panels covering key sectors of the regional property market. Industry leaders from office, retail, warehouse, residential, investment, and energy sectors will explore and debate the most pressing issues and emerging trends shaping the future of the region and its business development.

With commercial real estate experiencing a strong resurgence across Romania and the SEE region, this year’s awards gala is set to be a defining moment. Investors and developers—both local and international—are turning their focus to Romania, where renewed economic momentum presents compelling opportunities, albeit with measured risks compared to more mature CEE markets.

As anticipation builds, top industry players will compete across key sectors—including office, retail, warehouse, and residential—for the industry’s highest honours. The winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of senior European and Central European executives, reinforcing the event’s reputation as a benchmark of excellence.

Following an extensive and independent selection process, the semi-finalists have now been shortlisted from a competitive pool of over 300 nominees. With the showdown approaching, the spotlight is firmly on the trailblazers shaping the future of SEE real estate.

Shortlisted Finalists here and below:

Company of the Year – nominations are still being accepted

Lifestyle Awards: AFI Europe Romania, Coca-Cola HQ @ Globalworth Campus B – Globalworth – Romania, Green Alley Real Estate – Romania, Lagoon Parks – Forty Management – Romania, Marketta Food Hall – One United Properties – Romania.

Retailer: AC&co, Froo Romania Retail, Kaufland

Trailblazer in Net Zero Impact Award: Amber Forest (Alesonor), BuildGreen, Delta Real Estate, Samsung Climate Solutions, SPEEDWELL Development.

Professional Service Provider: ACREM, BuildGreen, Deloitte, IWG, KPMG, NAI Romania, NHOOD Services Romania, REDIA, Samsung Climate Solutions.

Proptech Innovation Provider: Domain 6, R8 Technologies, Samsung Climate Solutions, Singu, VAUNT, workcloud24.

Architectural Firm: Adest Architecture, MAA – Melike Altınısık Architects, Optim Project Management, X Architecture and Engineering, WeMat Global.

Construction Firm: Bog’Art, PSP-FARMAN Holding, FDP

Law Firm: Dentons, KPMG Legal Toncescu si Asociatii, ONV Law, Popovici Nitu Stoica & Asociatii, RTPR, Stratulat Albulescu, Wolf Theiss.

Project Management Firm: Brisk Group, DARIAN DRS Project Management, Optim Project Management, Sentient, Vitalis Consulting.

Agency: Fortim Trusted Advisors, CBRE Romania, Green Alley, Griffes, Kadena, NHOOD Services Romania, North Bucharest Investments, Sky Nekretnine, SVN Romania.

Property Management Firm: Fortim Trusted Advisors, Optim Project Management, NHOOD Services Romania, Square 7 part of M Core

Bank: Alpha Bank, pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Raiffeisen Bank.

Investment Deal: AFI Europe acquired the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, Big CEE purchased Promenada shopping mall in Novi Sad, EnduroSat and Chaos acquire an office building in Sofia, GTC sold the Matrix C building in Zagreb, Lion’s Head acquired a 15.5-ha land plot in Bucharest for a logistics centre, M Core acquired Shopping City Suceava from Argo Capital, Peakside and Generali sell Austria Trend Hotel in Ljubljana, Solida Capital acquired Victoria Center in Bucharest, Transaction regarding the old EVA store building, WDP acquired Expo Market Doraly from ARA Europe & Gheorghe Iaciu.

Investor: AFI Europe, Delta Real Estate, CPI Property Group, GTC, Lion’s Head Investments, M Core, Mitiska REIM/Park Lane, Oresa Industra, Solida Capital, WDP, W.P. Carey.

Retail Developer: Prime Kapital Development, Square 7 part of M Core, Yıldızlar Group.

Warehouse Developer: ELI Parks, MLP Group, Transilvania Constructii, VGP, WDP.

Residential Developer: AFI Europe, Alesonor, Anchor Grup, Eagle Hills, Forte Partners, Kadena Properties, Nusco, One United Properties, Primes, REDPORT, SPEEDWELL Development, STC Partners, Yıldızlar Group.

Office Developer: AFI Europe, Delta Real Estate, Eagle Hills, Global Vision, One United Properties, SPEEDWELL Development, Vastint Romania.

Project of the Year – nominations are still being accepted

Future Project: Batıyakası Lake – Yıldızlar Group – Turkey, Delta District – Delta Real Estate – Serbia, Lion’s Head Logistics – Lion’s Head – Romania, Park Melet – Orkent – Turkey, Mondrian Bucuresti – One United Properties – Romania, One Technology District – One United Properties – Romania, QUEENS District – SPEEDWELL Development – Romania, U•Center 3 – Forte Partners – Romania, Timpuri Noi Square (phase 2) – Vastint – Romania.

Future Retail: Designer Outlet Croatia – ROS Retail – Croatia, Marketta Food Hall – One United Properties – Romania, M Park Titan – Square 7 part of M Core – Romania, Primark @ VIVO! Cluj-Napoca – CPI – Romania.

Future Residential: Agora Amber Forest – Alesonor – Romania, Nusco City – Nusco – Romania, One Lake Club – One United Properties – Romania, Quartier Ferdinand – STC Partners – Romania, Victory Gardens – Kadena Properties – Serbia, The Ivy – SPEEDWELL Development – Romania.

Mixed-use Project: Amber Forest – Alesonor – Romania, Belgrade Waterfront – Eagle Hills – Serbia, Lagoon Parks – Forty Management – Romania, Sava Centar – Delta Real Estate – Serbia, The Level Apartments – REDPORT – Romania.

Residential Project: AFI Home North – AFI Europe – Romania, Batıyakası (phase 1) – Yıldızlar Group – Turkey, Nusco Green Homes – Nusco – Romania, One North Lofts – One United Properties – Romania, PALTIM (phase1) – SPEEDWELL Development – Romania, Porto Montenegro’s Boka Place Luxury Residential – PM Holdings – Montenegro, Select Residence – Anchor Grup – Romania.

Retail Project: Aurora Retail Park Giurgiu – Cometex – Romania, Central Hali – Kaufland International – Bulgaria, One Gallery – One United Properties – Romania, Pitesti Shopping Park – Square 7 part of M Core & Mitiska REIM – Romania.

Retrofit/Refurbishment Project: Central Hali – Kaufland International – Bulgaria, Corner Office Building – Global Vision – Romania, Inditex stores relocation @ Sun Plaza – CPI – Romania, Industra Park Arad – Oresa Industra – Romania, One North Loft – One United Properties – Romania.

Warehouse Project: ELI Park Bucharest 3.3 for Deichmann – ELI Park – Romania, Industra Park Arad – Oresa Industra – Romania, MLP Bucharest West – MLP Group – Romania, Pirelli extension in Slatina – WDP – Romania, VGP Park Belgrade – VGP – Serbia, VGP Park Brasov – VGP – Romania.

Office Project: AFI Loft – AFI Europe – Romania, Autonom HQ – Autonom – Romania, Corner Office Building – Global Vision – Romania

Overall Awards – nominations are still being accepted

Professional: Fulga Dinu – CPI Romania, Doron Klein – AFI Europe, Geo Margescu – Forte Partners, Michele Nusco – Nusco, Mihai Paduroiu – One United Properties, Yannick Van de Parre – SPEEDWELL Development

Lifetime Achievement Award: Victor Căpitanu, esteemed entrepreneur, investor, and Co-Founder & co-CEO of One United Properties, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming SEE Real Estate Awards Gala & CEO Networking Forum. Victor Căpitanu is a visionary leader in real estate development and investment. As a Co-Founder and Executive Board Member of One United Properties, Romania’s leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s real estate landscape.

