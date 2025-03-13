AI Projects in Companies: The Scope is essential

Expert Corner

In the digitalisation landscape we see more companies having AI as an objective, but struggling to find an actual use for it. Sure, AI can bring significant benefits to your company, and that’s why it’s essential to understand where this ‘catch-all’ technology fits in a Business.

“The perfect candidate for an AI solution – so obvious it’s boring.” - Andrei Negulescu, Strategic Digitalisation Officer Matricia Solutions.

Wherever you have significant quantities of information that could be Business-critical, that could be strategic which lies unstructured and chaotic. Like contracts! All companies have a large library of ongoing contracts with no way to gain actionable, structured insight from it unless somebody searches for each document manually.

Another such instance is more obvious than you’d think – invoices! You have immense quantities of actionable insights in invoices. In this case, some of it is structured in your ERP solution, but not all. AI can serve as that extractor – for instance for sustainability reports calculating your carbon footprint based on your supplier’s invoices.

After you’ve done the basics you can find many more – offering, acquisitions, and supplier management. Operational insight if employees' work is in a centralized process-management and task-management system.

Where are the documents

Many companies get stuck in the process of finding the right AI solution because they don’t realise there’s a step they need to make before that – the place to store all that data.

You can’t run AI on physical binders that lie in office drawers. Just like you can’t publish the data in an Excel spreadsheet, because there’s nothing you can do with it.

The first step is to create the space for the AI solution. The base – a platform where you store documents and process them, which can leverage AI to provide actionable insights, give tasks, route information to employees dynamically. Often this misses in the picture and change officers struggle to understand why they can’t find a suitable AI provider.

It’s not about the AI. It’s about the scope, and the context.

What does Matricia Solutions do?

Matricia provides Business-centric digitalisation. They’re not just consultants, but also not just IT. Matricia blends the two, offering safe, robust solutions that your company can actually use while focusing on your key objectives, budget and time constraints, and fitting the platform quickly to your needs. We do that by using secure, largely used platforms such as Laserfiche, and lots of expertise in Business Analysis and Organisational Change.