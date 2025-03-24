Romania events: The calendar of 2025 Easter fairs

With less than a month to go until Easter, which this year is celebrated on the same day by both the Catholics and the Orthodox, cities are getting ready to mark the occasion with fairs hosting a variety of events and seasonal products.

Traditions and Holiday Flowers - Bucharest

April 12 – April 21

The fair, organized by the Bucharest City Hall through Creart, is held in King Michael I Park (Herăstrău) - Charles de Gaulle entrance. The event brings together artisans from all regions of Romania, urban creators and their handmade creations, authentic dishes from local producers, theater performances and entertainers, music recitals, and a variety of workshops. More details are updated here.

Both the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum and the National Peasant Museum in Bucharest usually organize Palm Sunday or Easter Fairs. The details are updated on the institutions’ social media channels and web pages.

Timișoara Easter Fair

March 23 – April 23

The month-long event has already kicked off in the city’s Liberty Square, where 16 trucks and 32 stalls with food and non-food products are located. Visitors can also enjoy entertainment for all ages: carousels, a eurojumper trampoline, a photobooth and the Rabbit Train. Various concerts, performances, and activities are scheduled a few times a week. More details here.

Sibiu Easter Fair

April 11 – April 22

Sibiu’s Grand Square (Piața Mare) hosts the fair, which is meant to be a “meeting point for the community and a place where traditions and creativity meet in a festive atmosphere.” Artisans and producers will exhibit their products and Easter gifts at the approximately 50 booths set up in the square. More here.

Craiova Easter Fair

April 11 – May 1

The event is one of the city’s top tourist attractions, alongside its Christmas Fair, and this edition is set to transform the Nicolae Romanescu Park into the perfect setting for a Spring Carnival, with thousands of tulips, water projections, and gondolas awaiting visitors. More here.

Braşov Easter Fair

April 11 – April 27

The city’s downtown Council Square (Piața Sfatului) will host the event, set to gather craftsmen, artisans, creators of handmade products and agricultural and agri-food producers. Forty-eight sale stands will be available, from where the public can pick an Easter gift.

Oradea Easter Fair

April 11 – April 21

The Fortress of Oradea is the setting for the fair, where festive decorations, gifts, and activities for all ages are part of the program. Children can enjoy egg painting, pottery, carpentry, plaster painting, and face-painting workshops, as well as many interactive games, while grownups can sample a variety of seasonal foods and pick an Easter present from a varied offer. More here.

Spring Traditions - Cluj

April 1 – April 10

At its eighth edition this year, the fair celebrates traditional crafts, folk art, and the customs of the beginning of the year. At the more than 50 stalls available, the public can purchase various items, ranging from nutritious delights to folk costumes, bags, clothing, ornaments, paintings, and decorations. There will also be demonstrative workshops, where artisans will showcase their craft, creations, and stories. More updates here.

(Photo: MNStudio | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com