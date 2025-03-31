Tour of Romania 2025, the most important cycling event of the year, starts on September 10 from Craiova

News from Companies

The Romanian Cycling Federation, together with the National Sports Agency and Auchan Romania as the main partner, announces the organization of the 57th edition of the Tour of Romania. The most important local sporting event of the year will take place from September 10-14, 2025, featuring a remarkable route through the southeastern part of the country. In addition to the elite competition, the Tour of Romania will once again bring the much-anticipated children's and amateur races to the cities along its route, sharing the energy and excitement of cycling within local communities.

"Mica Buclă" returns to the Romanian sports scene with an edition that combines athletic performance with the promotion of regions boasting remarkable tourism and cultural potential. Historic cities, spectacular roads, and two amateur races are interwoven in a route designed to bring cycling closer to Romanians.

“We are in the midst of organizing this edition and working hard to ensure that the Tour of Romania grows each year, both in sporting value and public impact. We aim to attract teams from all over the world and to establish this competition as an international benchmark for road cycling in Eastern Europe. The Tour of Romania is not just a race, but an investment in the future of this sport in Romania,” stated Cătălin Sprînceană, President of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

This year’s edition consists of five stages, starting in Craiova, the city where Romania’s first indoor velodrome is being built. It also marks the first-ever finish in the history of the Tour in Slobozia, as well as returns to cities such as Craiova (last visited in 2004), Râmnicu Vâlcea (2012), Pitești (2007), Brașov, and Buzău (2019).

Tour of Romania 2025 Schedule and Route

September 9 – Team Presentation – Craiova

September 10 – Stage 1: Craiova – Târgu Cărbunești – Horezu – Râmnicu Vâlcea | 178 km

September 11 – Stage 2: Pitești – Topoloveni – Pucioasa – Dichiu Pass (Piatra Arsă) | 175 km

September 12 – Stage 3: Brașov – Întorsura Buzăului – Nehoiu – Cislău – Buzău | 189 km

September 13 – Stage 4: Buzău – Brăila – Însurăței – Slobozia | 222 km

September 14 – Stage 5: Bucharest city circuit| 97 km

“As President of the National Sports Agency, it is both a joy and an honor to support the Romanian Cycling Federation financially and through my presence. This successful federation has grown year after year and continues to showcase Romania’s best talents to both the country and Europe. I wish the cyclists great success and assure them of the full support of the National Sports Agency, which has both the strength and determination to stand by Romanian cycling. Let’s go, Romania!” stated Bogdan-Constantin Matei, President of the National Sports Agency, during the Tour of Romania 2025 launch event. The event was attended by numerous institutional and private sector representatives eager to show their support for the Tour’s organization and development.

Each stage of the 2025 Tour of Romania highlights culturally and naturally significant areas: from Horezu, a renowned symbol of Romanian ceramics, to Voinești, an important fruit-growing region known for plums and plum jam production, and to the Bucegi Massif, one of Romania’s most beloved mountain destinations. The route continues through the spectacular landscapes around Siriu Lake, crosses the new bridge over the Danube at Brăila—symbolizing an entry into Dobrogea and a return to the Bărăgan Plain—and concludes in the capital, on a circuit passing iconic landmarks in the heart of Bucharest.

“Our partnership with the Romanian Cycling Federation continues, and together with the organizing team, we are finalizing the details for an edition full of exciting new elements. We want to bring this competition, along with the inspiration for an active and healthy lifestyle, to as many communities as possible. We congratulate the FRC team for organizing a spectacular 2024 edition and thank all Auchan partners and suppliers who have responded to our invitation to support professional cycling and an event that has become a true calling card for Romania. We also extend our gratitude to our Auchan colleagues in stores and services who enthusiastically support this competition,” said Tiberiu Dănețiu, Director of Corporate Affairs & Retail Media at Auchan Romania, the official partner of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

Over 3,000 children and amateurs expected for public races

Continuing the tradition, the Tour of Romania will once again host competitions for children, organized in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Pitești, Buzău, Slobozia, and Bucharest, for ages 2–14. These races have been a resounding success in every community, with the previous edition gathering over 2,000 young participants, confirming their enthusiasm and desire to be part of the Tour’s atmosphere.

Additionally, this year’s edition will feature, for the first time, two amateur races: one on the climb to Dichiu Pass – Piatra Arsă, which will take place ahead of the professional peloton, and another in Bucharest, following the official competition route through the heart of the capital. These initiatives offer cycling enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience the Tour from the perspective of professional riders.

Tour of Romania 2024 – Key points

The 2024 edition of the Tour of Romania brought together 25 teams from 14 countries and a caravan of 400 people, covering a route of over 800 km. The competition was organized in six cities and involved a significant logistical effort, including 1,075 hotel rooms booked across more than 30 hotels, 18,000 km traveled by the official fleet, and 10 tons of water consumed. The event also drew over 2,000 children to the dedicated races. The stages were broadcast live, and thousands of spectators contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the biggest cycling competition of the year.

About the Tour of Romania

Inspired by the Tour de France, the publication “Revista Automobilă” organized the Muntenia Circuit in 1910 on the Bucharest-Sinaia-Târgoviște-Bucharest route. However, the competition was paused three years later due to World War I. In 1934, the newspaper “Sportul Zilnic” revived the idea by organizing the first national cycling competition, the Tour of Romania, also known as “Mica Buclă.” The competition has been part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar since 2008 and has been organized in partnership with Auchan Romania since 2019. More information about the Tour of Romania 2025 can be found at: www.turulromaniei.ro and on the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tourofromaniaofficial.

