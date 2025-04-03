Untold organizers announce 'mega-festival' in Bucharest this year

The organizers of music festivals Untold and Neversea have signed an agreement with the Bucharest City Hall to organize a "mega-festival" in the capital this year.

The large-scale project is set for a pilot edition this year, with plans to have it "grow year by year." It will take place at Arena Naţională.

The talks on the project have been ongoing for several years, representatives of Untold explained. The talks have led "to signing a multi-year collaboration agreement whereby Untold will organize, from its own funds, a festival concept, with international artists, set to grow each year and become a new attraction in Eastern Europe."

"The festival that we will develop at Arena Naţională this year will be organized to the standards that the Untold group has already accustomed both its fans and partners over the past 10 years of activity, respecting all the regulations in force. Moreover, the festival will also ensure an important financial contribution to the economy of the city of Bucharest, both through the taxes and duties that the event will generate, but also through the business opportunities that will be born around this ecosystem every year," Bogdan Buta, founder & CEO of Untold Universe, said.

"Organizing a festival of such a scope in Bucharest is an extraordinary opportunity for our city - economically, culturally, and from a tourism standpoint. An event of this caliber will attract tens of thousands of visitors from the country and abroad, which means significant benefits for the HoReCa, transport, trade, and services industries. We want Bucharest to be a pole of cultural and entertainment events in the region, and this partnership with Untold Universe brings us closer to this objective. Successful festivals in major European capitals have already demonstrated that such initiatives contribute to strengthening the city's image and developing tourism," Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said.

The organizers estimate a public of 150,000 – 200,000 for the three to four days of the festival, they explained at the press event announcing the festival.

Music festival Untold is set for its tenth edition in Cluj-Napoca this year and for the second edition of Untold Dubai. For several years, the team managing the Cluj festival has also organized a Christmas market in Bucharest's District 6.

