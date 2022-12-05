Bucharest Christmas Market: Mayor announces “silent day” for kids with special needs

For a few hours this Wednesday, December 7, the organizers of the Bucharest Christmas Market will lower the volume of the music and turn off some of the lights so that children with sensory impairments can also enjoy the fair, mayor Nicusor Dan said. The initiative is called "silent day" and aims to make the city's main winter event more friendly for kids with special needs.

Thus, on December 7, between 12:00 and 16:00, the atmosphere at the Christmas Market will change a bit so that kids who cannot stand crowded and noisy environments with loud music and light shows can also enjoy the event.

"At the same time, between the same hours, children with disabilities can also benefit from the fair's attractions for free: skating rink, carousel and wheel. Those accompanying the children must present the disability certificate," mayor Dan also said.

To facilitate the access of young visitors, teams from the Capital City Hall will be at the fair to respond to parents' requirements so that children have the most pleasant experience possible.

'Also, if visitors to the December 7 event need special assistance, parents can call the phone number 021.9524 before arriving so that together we can find the best solutions for them," mayor Dan also said.

Bucharest Christmas Market awaits visitors in Constitutiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, until December 26.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan; photo credit: Ionuț Dumitru - PROEDUS)