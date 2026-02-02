Free drinking water available at Bucharest airport

Free drinking water is now available at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) after the tap water was officially declared potable as of Monday, February 2, according to the National Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB), as reported by Agerpres. Water will also be provided free of charge through special stations installed in all areas of the terminals.

The water is supplied from the airport’s own deep wells and distributed through a 23 km internal pipeline network.

CNAB has begun installing 14 dedicated drinking water stations connected directly to the airport’s network, equipped with fountains and bottle-refill devices. These will be located both in public areas and in restricted zones, including departure gates and baggage claim areas.

The first water station is set to be installed in the Departures terminal on Monday.

Two similar stations will also be added for passengers at the smaller Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu Airport, according to the same source.

CNAB general manager Bogdan Mîndrescu said the move addresses a long-standing issue, as tap water at the airport ceased to be classified as potable in 2012 following regulatory changes, while passenger traffic has since doubled.

