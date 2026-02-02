Romanian car brand Dacia tops Green NCAP global sustainability ranking with Spring model

The Spring model made by Dacia is the first car to achieve 100% in rating by green vehicle assessment programme Green NCAP. The model also received five stars in the sustainability rating.

The result was determined following the application of the new evaluation methodology introduced in September 2025. The new method analyzes the environmental impact of a vehicle over its entire life cycle. The assessment includes energy consumption and emissions during use, as well as a complete analysis “from cradle (manufacturing process) to grave (end of life).” Raw materials, manufacturing process, distribution, energy mix used, and recycling at the end of life are all taken into account.

Dacia Spring, which is produced in China, achieved the maximum result due to the combination of small dimensions, low weight, and modest battery capacity. The model is equipped with a 27.6 kWh battery, which limits range but significantly reduces environmental impact during production and recycling stages.

According to Green NCAP specialists, “the model may be small and limited in its driving range, but it benefits from all the advantages this entails during manufacturing and end-of-life recycling.” At the same time, high energy efficiency in use contributes decisively to the final score of 100%.

The report was not all glowing, however. “The measured consumption values are not as low as could be expected for such a vehicle, which might be the consequence of compromises with powertrain and heating system efficiency,” the analysis said in the press release.

Nevertheless, Green NCAP emphasized that sustainability is not determined exclusively by zero emissions during use. Battery size, the amount of materials used, and the energy required for production play a major role in evaluating the total environmental impact. From this perspective, the Dacia Spring stands out.

Energy efficiency is the main asset of Dacia Spring. Low weight and simple architecture allow for low consumption, and limited energy requirements reduce pressure on charging networks. These characteristics are considered clear advantages in an urban environment, where distances are short and average speeds are low.

“Green NCAP was created to provide buyers with reliable and independent information about vehicle sustainability,” stated Aleksandar Damyanov, Technical Director of the organization. He notes that the purpose of the evaluations is to help users make informed decisions based on real tests.

Only 20 models have been tested under Green NCAP’s new method so far. In the city electric car segment, the Dacia Spring is the only model to achieve the maximum score of 100%.

(Photo source: media.dacia.com)