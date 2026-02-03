Revolut reportedly becomes largest bank in Romania by cardholders

Revolut Bank has become the largest bank in Romania in terms of the number of card users and is approaching the threshold of 5 million customers in this segment, according to Economica.net.

Revolut surpasses Banca Transilvania, the leader in the Romanian banking system by assets - which has issued some 4.6 million active cards.

In 2024, the latest annual data transmitted by the digital bank, over 1 billion transactions were made with Revolut cards and it is expected that in 2025 the number of transactions was significantly higher.

Revolut, a British fintech company with 70 million retail customers in 40 countries, entered the Romanian market in May 2018, three years after its global launch.

Originally used for instant peer-to-peer transfers and currency exchanges, Revolut has added new products and services and has evolved into a leading bank account for payments, instant money transfers, consumer loans, savings, and investment platform.

Today, the digital bank operates in Romania as a branch of the Lithuanian-licensed banking entity, Revolut Bank UAB, under the supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Lithuania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)