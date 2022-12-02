Bucharest events: IWA Christmas Bazaar to raise funds for people in need

This year’s edition of the IWA Christmas Bazaar, set to take place on December 11 at the National Library of Romania, will raise funds for associations working with people in need.

The charity event, organized every year by the International Women’s Association (IWA), has a program of music and dance events, craft and culinary tradition demonstrations, and presentations of traditional items. It offers the public the option to discover presents from more than 60 countries, and the funds raised from the sale of traditional products from the participating countries and from sponsorships will be redirected to non-profits supporting people in difficult situations.

“After two years of reinventing the bazaar in a hybrid format, we were looking forward to this edition. Together with the diplomatic missions accredited in Romania and representatives of the expat community, we have managed this year, with perseverance and solidarity, to bring the event to a new venue and prepare numerous surprises at the stalls of the participating countries and vibrant moments on the stage of the event,” Marina Coandă Bundac, the coordinator of the past ten editions of the event, said.

IWA is a non-profit established in 1978. It comprises members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Romania and representatives of the civil society, cultural and business sectors from more than 60 countries.

This year’s edition of the IWA Christmas Bazaar is the 30th.

(Illustration courtesy of IWA)

simona@romania-insider.com