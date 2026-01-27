Seven Greek nationals dead in western Romania after minibus crash

Seven people died in a traffic accident on National Road 6 in Timiș county, in western Romania, after a minibus entered the opposite lane, where it crashed into a TIR frontally. The minibus was registered in Greece, and all ten passengers were reportedly of Greek nationality. They were on their way to France, according to Euronews Romania.

The Romanian authorities have already informed the Embassy of Greece in Bucharest.

The crash took place after the driver began overtaking a tanker. He seemingly thought he did not have enough time to complete the maneuver and attempted to return to his lane. Video captured by a camera mounted on the tanker showed how the accident unfolded. The driver may have had time to avert the disaster, but instead continued toward the truck, according to G4Media.

Initial reports from the police said that the minibus driver may have sideswiped the tanker while returning to his lane and subsequently collided with the truck, but the video seems to disprove this.

The accident took place on DN 6, between Lugojel and Gavojdia. An initial intervention and command vehicle, a rescue vehicle, a firefighting vehicle, two SMURD crews, and an ATPVM (Personnel and Multiple Victims Transport Vehicle) were urgently dispatched to the scene.

The impact was so strong that the minibus was completely destroyed, and pieces were scattered on the road, according to images from the scene published by the local press.

Authorities announced six casualties at first, with three other travelers injured. However, one of the victims died on the way to the hospital. A tenth passenger escaped without being injured.

(Photo source: DRDP Timisoara on Facebook)