Volume of services delivered to households shrinks by 2.3% y/y in January-November

29 January 2026

The volume of services delivered to households in Romania shrank by 2.3% y/y in January-November, with a steep 8.1% y/y contraction in November, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Tour operators faced the steepest hit from households' reduced consumption, with their activity plunging by 14.2% y/y over the eleven months and by 16.3% y/y in November alone.

The hair salons' business gained momentum, with 8.0% y/y overall advance during January-November, despite the 3.4% y/y decline in November.

HoReCa sector's activity contracted by 1.9% y/y in the eleven months, with a steeper (-8.6% y/y) contraction in November.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

