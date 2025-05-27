Senate group of Romanian far-right party POT dissolved after more resignations

The parliamentary group of the Young People’s Party (POT) in the Senate - the upper chamber of the Romanian legislative - was dissolved on Monday, May 26, after two of its senators announced their resignation in the plenary session.

Senators Liviu-Iulian Fodoca and Ștefan Borțun left the far-right party, the most recent departures in a wave of resignations that started after centrist Nicusor Dan defeated far-right politician George Simion in the presidential elections on May 18.

Fodoca, elected in Electoral Constituency No. 33 of Sălaj, said he resigned due to the party leadership. He noted that the political project was subordinated to the interests of another parliamentary party, hinting at the larger Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party.

POT and AUR were closely aligned in the run-up to the presidential elections, with its two leaders, Anamaria Gavrilă and George Simion respectively, acting as stand-ins for far-right figure Calin Georgescu after the latter was barred from running.

"Unfortunately, the leadership of POT chose a wrong path. [...] The centralization of decisions in the hands of a small group and the arbitrary practices of appointments between counties, without criteria of competence or merit, compromised trust in the initially assumed direction," Fodoca stated, cited by Agerpres.

Senator Ștefan Borțun, elected in constituency number 38, Tulcea, also stated that he resigned from the party after months of "sincere appeals and efforts" addressed to the party leadership. "I entered politics for the people, not for positions, groups, or party calculations," he emphasized.

POT obtained 6.5% of votes in the December 1, 2024, parliamentary elections, after signaling that it was allied to Calin Georgescu.

In the Chamber of Deputies - the lower chamber of the Romanian Parliament -, the party has only 14 out of the 24 deputies it started with. If 5 more leave, its group will be dissolved just like the one in the Senate.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)