Senate backs new legislation targeting femicide and violence against women in Romania

The Romanian Senate adopted on Monday, February 2, a draft law aimed at preventing and combating femicide and the violence that precedes it, marking a significant step in strengthening protections for women. The bill was approved with 97 votes in favour, one against, and seven abstentions, Digi24 reported.

The initiative was put forward by a cross-party group of more than 250 lawmakers. Next, it will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body in this case.

The legislation introduces a clear legal definition of femicide, aligned with European standards. Under the bill, femicide is defined as the intentional killing of a woman, as well as the death of a woman resulting from assaults causing fatal injuries or other violent crimes, regardless of whether the acts are committed by a family member or a third party.

Key provisions include the mandatory annual collection and publication of data on femicide and related acts of violence, as well as specific protections for children orphaned by femicide, who are formally recognised as direct victims and entitled to immediate support measures. The bill also introduces aggravated penalties when acts of violence are committed in the presence of minors.

Under the draft law, schools would also be required to address topics such as gender equality, non-violent relationships, and combating violence. In addition, in cases of gender-based violence, criminal proceedings could be initiated ex officio, without the need for a prior complaint from the victim.

USR senator Simona Spătaru stressed, as reported by Digi24, that “femicide could be punished with life imprisonment, given the numerous cases in which offenders released from detention have reoffended, killing again after a few years." Meanwhile, PNL senator Maria Horga underlined the need for a law to combat femicide, noting that over the past 11 years more than 500 women have been killed by their partners.

