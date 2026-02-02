In 2025, Romanian drivers turned to affordable second-hand cars when buying an automobile. Among the most favored car brands are Volkswagen, Dacia, and BMW.

In total, more than 548,600 passenger cars were registered last year, and the overwhelming majority of purchases targeted the second-hand market. Roughly 7 out of 10 passenger cars registered last year are used vehicles, according to the official data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration, analyzed by Plus Auto experts and cited by Euronews Romania.

Regionally, Volkswagen was the most registered brand in nearly three quarters of the counties, from Cluj and Timiș to Constanța. Dacia dominated Bucharest, while Dolj County drivers preferred BMW.

Volkswagen dominates the ranking in sheer numbers, with 27% of the total registered cars. That means over 148,000 Volkswagen passenger cars registered in a single year.

In the new car segment, Dacia is the most purchased brand, with over 41,500 registrations, representing 29% of the total new passenger cars analyzed. The Romanian brand ranks this way thanks to affordable prices and low maintenance costs, experts say.

BMW completes the podium of the most sought-after brands. Continuing the ranking are Audi, appreciated for technology and comfort, Renault, a practical option for families, and Mercedes-Benz, associated with the premium segment.

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)