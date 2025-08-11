Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan to join forces with filmmaker Radu Jude for “Frankenstein in Romania”

Romanian-born film star Sebastian Stan is set to join director Radu Jude in a new project. The movie will reportedly be titled "Frankenstein in Romania," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jude’s latest film, "Dracula," premiered at the Locarno Film Festival on Sunday, August 10, and tackles the much-depicted figure in another light. He is also already writing a movie about a popular character from another iconic horror novel, Frankenstein.

The new film is set to feature Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan, known for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently portraying Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." Stan and the director previously discussed their interest in a collaboration, but Jude did not immediately have an idea. The two, however, both liked the idea of a movie about Frankenstein.

The story will combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania in the past with the legend of the Frankenstein monster. Sebastian Stan is set to play both roles.

Born in 1977, Radu Jude is one of the most acclaimed contemporary filmmakers. He won the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2021 with “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” and the Silver Bear for directing with “Aferim!” in 2015. Among his films are “The Happiest Girl in the World” (2009), “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians” (2018), and “Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World” (2023), which won multiple awards at the Locarno film festival. He will also be honored with a retrospective by the Pompidou Center in Paris this autumn.

Earlier this year, Radu Jude premiered "Kontinental ’25," an absurdist comedy-drama about Romania’s housing crisis, which won the Silver Bear for best screenplay. Now, the director unveiled a black comedy about the popular vampire Dracula.

After Locarno, Jude plans to shoot another film about immigration and about Romanians working abroad. “It’s about a woman who works for a French family in Bordeaux while her own small daughter remains home. So it’s a film around these dramatic issues,” he said.

Born in Constanța in 1982, Sebastian Stan became known due to Marvel’s Avengers series. In 2022, he received acclaim for his role as the former drummer of the band Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which was dedicated to the tumultuous marriage of the rocker with the famous Pamela Anderson. The role earned him nominations at the Emmy Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes. This year, he won his first Golden Globe for his role in the film "A Different Man."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Jude on Facebook & Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime)