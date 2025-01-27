Oscars 2025: Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan nominated for best actor in a leading role

The Romanian–American actor Sebastian Stan has been nominated for best actor in a leading role at the Oscars 2025 for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice. Earlier in January, he also earned a nomination at the 2025 BAFTA Awards for the same role.

It is the first time Sebastian Stan has been nominated for an Academy Award and the first time a Romanian-born actor has a chance to win this prestigious trophy, Europa Libera Romania noted.

Other actors nominated in the same category are Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, and Ralph Fiennes.

Overall, Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nominations each, and A Complete Unknown and Conclave with eight mentions each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The complete list of nominations is available here.

Romania’s swimming star David Popovici also shared a photo with Sebastian Stan on social media on Friday, with the message: “Made in Romania. Yes, Sebastian Stan is just as cool in real life. He says if I train hard enough, I might land a role in the next Marvel movie.”

In early January, Sebastian Stan won his first Golden Globe for his role in the film A Different Man. In his acceptance speech, the artist thanked the people on his team and the film crew, as well as his parents, and concluded his speech by saying, “România, te iubesc” (Romania, I love you).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cay Films)