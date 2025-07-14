Romanian director Radu Jude honored with retrospective hosted by Pompidou Center in Paris

The famous Pompidou Center in Paris will organize a retrospective of the complete works of Romanian director Radu Jude between September 23 and October 11.

The retrospective brings together films made over twenty years by the prolific Romanian director. The event will open and close with two of the most recent films, namely “Kontinental 25” and “Dracula,” according to a press release posted by the Romanian Embassy to France on social media.

The film program, reuniting 17 films by the “filmmaker of unease,” as critics have called Jude, will take place at MK2 Bibliothèque while the historic building undergoes renovation. This large-scale program is realized in partnership with the Pompidou Center, Éditions de l’Œil, The Film Gallery, Météore Films, and with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Paris and the Consulate General of Romania in Marseille.

The director will be present during the retrospective and will hold a masterclass, moderated by university professor and film critic Andrei Gorzo. A monograph dedicated to the filmmaker will also be published. The book, titled “The End of Cinema Can Wait,” co-edited with Les Éditions de l’Œil, brings together fragments from the filmmaker’s journal, a comprehensive interview, as well as several texts written by international film figures.

Born in 1977, Jude is one of the most acclaimed contemporary filmmakers. He won the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2021 with “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” and the Silver Bear for directing with “Aferim!” in 2015. Among his films are “The Happiest Girl in the World” (2009), “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians” (2018), and “Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World” (2023), which won multiple awards at the Locarno film festival.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Locarno FIlm Festival press release)