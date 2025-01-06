Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan wins first Golden Globe, ends speech with “România, te iubesc”

The Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan won his first Golden Globe for his role in the film A Different Man. In his acceptance speech, the artist thanked the people on his team and the film crew, as well as his parents, and concluded his speech by saying “România, te iubesc” (Romania, I love you).

In the film, Stan plays a man who suffers from a serious illness, neurofibromatosis, a hereditary condition characterized by congenital abnormalities of the skin, nervous system, bones, and endocrine glands, often in the form of benign tumors.

The actor was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in The Apprentice, where he portrayed Donald Trump.

Sebastian Stan centered his acceptance speech on the need to integrate people with disabilities in society. “Ignorance and our discomfort with disability and disfigurement must end now. We must make these situations normal and continue to expose ourselves and our children to them, encouraging acceptance. One way we can do this is by continuing to present stories that are inclusive,” he argued.

Both A Different Man and The Apprentice were difficult to make but necessary, the actor mentioned. He then thanked the people on his team, his publicist, as well as his manager of 27 years, Emily Gerson Saines. Sebastian left Romania at the age of 12 with his mother, and he thanked his parents as well. “This award is for my mother, who left Romania in search of a better life and who gave me everything, and for my stepfather, Tony, who accepted a single mother with a big kid. Thank you for being a real man,” he said.

Sebastian Stan concluded his speech by saying, “România, te iubesc” (“Romania, I love you”).

Born in Constanța in 1982, Sebastian Stan became known due to Marvel’s Avengers series. In 2022, he received acclaim for his role as the former drummer of the band Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, in the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which was dedicated to the tumultuous marriage of the rocker with the famous Pamela Anderson. The role earned him nominations at the Emmy Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes.

