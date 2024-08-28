Save the Children launches fundraising campaign for EUR 3 mln renovation of Bucharest maternity hospital

Save the Children Romania started the project to renovate and purchase equipment for the Polizu Maternity Hospital in Bucharest, one of the most complex projects to support the medical system in Romania, with total costs of EUR 3 million. Eighteen artists have joined the fundraising campaign Cântec de leagăn pentru Polizu/Lullaby for Polizu, now open for donations.

Under the project, the Intensive Care Department, the Operating Room, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department 4, and the Neonatology Department will be modernized and equipped with high-performance medical devices and equipment.

According to Save the Children, the hospital's Operating Room and the Intensive Care Department, which annually receive roughly 5,000 patients for complex surgical interventions, were last renovated 40 years ago.

During 2023, 321 premature babies were born at the Polizu Maternity Hospital, 5.3% of them at the limit of viability, and the smallest premature baby that survived weighed 540 grams at birth.

"The modernization of the wards, the technological advances involving high-performance equipment and delicate, life-saving procedures, doubled by the professionalism of the passionate and dedicated medical team, are vital for our patients," said doctor Toader Daniela Oana, the hospital's manager.

Because the Polizu maternity hospital has the largest neonatal therapy department for premature babies in the country, mothers with various pathologies from all over the country who give birth to premature babies come here to be treated, as well as pregnant women with high-risk pregnancies.

The Drop signs the Cântec de leagăn pentru Polizu fundraising campaign and brings under the same mission 18 of the most famous artists in Romania, namely Adi Istrate, Alessandra, Alina Eremia, AMI, Andrei Banuta, Bianca Dragomir, Dayana, Florian Rus, Holy Molly, Iraida, Liviu Teodorescu, Mira, Nicole Cherry, Olivia Addams, Randi, Roxen, Theo Rose, and Yuka, on a track that calls for empathy and care.

"It's hard to imagine what women and mothers go through when they arrive at the Polizu Maternity Hospital. Absolutely all of them need, in addition to the exceptional involvement of today's doctors, a hospital that will provide them with a safe and clean environment for them and their children. We know for sure that the mother's voice and lullaby help the little ones feel better. The only sound that can put an entire motherhood on its feet, instead, is that of the donations from each one of us," said Flavia Ionescu, Head of Business at The Drop & Mihai Șitirig, Creative Director at The Drop.

"We took the sounds from the universe of a donation (the keys, the SMS ping, the swoosh of the sent message, etc.), sampled them, and turned them into the instrumental-hero of Cântec de leagăn pentru Polizu, which can be heard both in the campaign spot and on the song Să fim supereroi composed and promoted by 18 of Global Records' most acclaimed artists."

Those who want to join the campaign can make a monthly donation of EUR 2 by sending the text message SALVEZ at 8844.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)