Romanian cycles from London to Pitești to promote STEAM education and raise funds for Science Festival

Emil Cențiu, a STEAM education enthusiast and software developer in London, will cross Europe by bicycle to raise funds in support of the Romanian Science Festival (RSF), the largest national festival promoting science among students. He will cover 2,462 km between London and Pitești, passing through 10 countries: the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

The departure from Trafalgar Square in London is scheduled for August 30. Emil is set to arrive in Pitești, Romania, on September 17, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the Romanian Science Festival.

Emil Cențiu has been a mentor in the Romanian Science Festival project since the very first edition when he was a student at Bristol University in Great Britain. This year, RSF will be organized in four counties: Argeș (September 18-21), Maramureș (September 18-22), Iași (October 2-5), and Cluj (October 11-13).

Emil Cențiu is supported by a team of RSF volunteers who handle all the logistical details, from route planning and accommodation booking to securing the necessary supplies.

"The Romanian Science Festival was created with the aim of providing a platform through which any Romanian from the diaspora who wants to contribute to the support of education in Romania can do so in a meaningful way, offering either expertise, volunteering, or resources. Emil is a remarkable example of this. At RSF, he not only brings his academic and professional expertise, but this year, he combined his passion for cycling with his desire to contribute to education," said Oana Romocea, co-founder of the Romanian Science Festival.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) education plays a crucial role in the development of young people, providing them with skills necessary for success in careers and life. However, many students in Romania, especially from disadvantaged rural or small urban areas, do not have access to the necessary resources and opportunities to explore these fields.

The Romanian Science Festival aims to change this reality, organizing educational events and mentoring programs annually, bringing science closer to young people through practical and non-formal methods, scientific workshops, and mentoring programs.

The funds raised through this cycling challenge will be used for an RSF Caravan in the countryside (set to reach 16 villages and small towns in the counties of Argeș, Maramureș, Cluj, and Iași), the acquisition of materials for science experiments at the RSF, and the extension of the festival by organizing events in more counties in Romania.

Emil Cențiu said: "I think it's no secret that the road to knowledge is paved with effort. This trip is an invitation to reflection, an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of an explorer, whether scientific or sporting. Just as an experiment requires meticulous preparation and many hours of work, this adventure will test me both physically, but especially mentally. However, as in science, satisfaction comes with overcoming obstacles. Join us on this journey, and let's prove together that science is an adventure worth all the effort!"

Donations for this project can be made here.

Since its launch in 2019, the Romanian Science Festival has brought science to over 200 schools in Romania, reaching over 133,000 students from all social backgrounds. Currently, the RSF community consists of over 150 mentors - Romanian students, researchers, and professionals from the diaspora - who are involved in various activities of the Romanian Science Festival: science fairs, webinars, visits to online classes, competitions, and mentoring programs.

In 2022, the Romanian Science Festival was awarded in Berlin by the Falling Wall Foundation in the Science Engagement category.

(Photo source: Romanian Science Festival)