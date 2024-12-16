Western Romania: Săvârșin Royal Domain hosts Christmas fair this week

The Săvârșin Royal Domain in Arad county, western Romania, will host a special Christmas fair this week, from December 19 to 22. Hosted by the Royal Village, at the entrance to the estate, the market will be open between 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The Royal Automobile Museum, the Tea House, King Michael's Auto Workshop, and the Souvenir Shop will also be open for visits.

Representatives of the royal family will participate in the opening of the Christmas fair on December 19.

His Majesty the Custodian of the Crown and His Royal Highness Prince Radu will be at the Royal Castle in Săvărșin for Christmas and New Year. Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia and Her Royal Highness Princess Maria will be present at the celebration.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com