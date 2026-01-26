Romania's courier Sameday sells Hungarian subsidiary

Romanian courier company Sameday sold its business in Hungary, its first foreign subsidiary, to Austrian Post, according to Economedia.ro. Austrian Post acquired 100% of Delivery Solutions, the Hungarian courier service provider operating under the Sameday Hungary brand.

The acquisition includes the Sameday Hungary infrastructure, including approximately 1,100 easyboxes for parcels, thus doubling Express One Hungary's network of parcel lockers and giving it one of the largest out-of-home parcel delivery networks in Hungary, according to Austrian Post.

Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday Group, said: "This decision is a logical step in the company's development, supporting the next phase of our growth and allowing us to focus our resources where we can have the greatest impact."

Baltaru added that Hungary was Sameday's first international market and said that Express One Hungary and Austrian Post will continue the company's approach to flexible and predictable courier services.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities and foreign direct investment regulators.

