Russian bloggers and influencers have been found using photos of the Romanian Intelligence Service to promote an image of Russian strength to English-speaking audiences.

One account, St. Chucks, which claims to provide daily ‘news,’ shared an image of elite Romanian units with the Russian flag superimposed on the uniforms. “Russia is well equipped against any external aggression from any country of the world,” the caption said.

A Google Lens search leads to the SRI’s Facebook page, where the photograph appeared on March 27, Digi24 noted. “Over the weekend of March 28–30, we will participate in the Open Doors event at Cotroceni, during which SRI specialists will present equipment and technology, along with the institution’s educational and career offerings,” the SRI announced at the time on its Facebook page.

In the comments, Romanian Facebook users pointed out the fake photos. At the moment of writing, the photo had about 700 comments.

Another image published by St. Chucks from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is presented as being from Sochi, on the eastern coast of the Black Sea. The same account published an image of Russian president Vladimir Putin surrounded by children with the caption “Long live President Vladimir Putin.”

(Photo source: St. Chuks on Facebook)