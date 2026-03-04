Run for Life marathon in Bucharest to support 50 mothers in vulnerable situations

The 11th edition of the Run for Life marathon (Crosul pentru Viață), organized by the ROUA Center and the Pegas Triathlon Club, will take place on March 14 in the IOR Park in Bucharest. Organizers aim to raise at least RON 50,000 (EUR 10,000) from donors through the marathon.

The money will be used to purchase essential survival kits (diapers, formula milk, water, hygiene products for mother and baby, and new clothes) for 50 mothers with babies in vulnerable situations.

“We are not just talking about a sports event, but about the real chance for at least 50 mothers to receive help so they can take care of their little ones during a very difficult time. Every participation, every registered team, and every sponsorship means safety and support for a child and his or her mother,” stated Alina Neamțu, Executive Director of Centrele ROUA.

The marathon includes races for adults, of 11 and 3 km, and a race for children. The participation fee represents a direct donation to the support fund. Companies that choose to register their teams benefit from dedicated group facilities and can turn employee participation into a concrete act of social responsibility, directly contributing to supporting vulnerable mothers.

At the same time, the event remains open to everyone who wishes to participate individually.

Since 2017, the ROUA Center has offered free material, financial, social, legal, and psychological support to pregnant women and mothers with babies who are facing complicated situations, major hardships, or crisis circumstances.

“You don’t have to be a runner. You just have to care” is the central message of this year’s edition, which emphasizes solidarity and involvement, not athletic performance.

One of the supported mothers is Amalia, diagnosed with leukemia. She has resumed work, continues her studies, and is raising her little girl despite serious health problems. She is also part of the support group, where she receives help both from a psychotherapist and from the community, the organizers said.

