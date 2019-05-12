Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 07:49
Business
Rothschild and Lazard in race to advise Romania’s most valuable state company on IPO
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International investment banks Rothschild and Lazard have expressed interest in providing consultancy to Romanian hydropower company Hidroelectrica in the process of preparing its initial public offering (IPO) and listing its shares on the stock exchange, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

A third consultant, STJ, also lined up for the job, the daily informed quoting “sources in the capital market.”

Another consultant will be selected later to manage the actual IPO and listing process.

Hidroelectrica is the most valuable state-owned company in Romania, evaluated at around EUR 3.4 billion. The Romanian state owns 80% of the company, with the remaining 20% held by investment fund Fondul Proprietatea. The company produces some 30% of the country’s electricity.

Rothschild has had several mandates in Romania in recent years, one of which was advising the shareholders of local restaurant operator Sphera Group (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC) in the process of selling shares and listing on the stock market.

Rothschild has an office in Bucharest, and one of the partners, Arielle De Rothschild, was a member of the board of directors of electricity distribution group Electrica, after the group carried out its EUR 440 mln IPO in 2014.

Lazard has a stronger position on the US market than in Europe, but the new CEO - Peter Orszag, former economic adviser to US president Barack Obama and US budget minister, told the Financial Times in November 2019 that he wants to win more mandates in Europe.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 07:49
Business
Rothschild and Lazard in race to advise Romania’s most valuable state company on IPO
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International investment banks Rothschild and Lazard have expressed interest in providing consultancy to Romanian hydropower company Hidroelectrica in the process of preparing its initial public offering (IPO) and listing its shares on the stock exchange, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

A third consultant, STJ, also lined up for the job, the daily informed quoting “sources in the capital market.”

Another consultant will be selected later to manage the actual IPO and listing process.

Hidroelectrica is the most valuable state-owned company in Romania, evaluated at around EUR 3.4 billion. The Romanian state owns 80% of the company, with the remaining 20% held by investment fund Fondul Proprietatea. The company produces some 30% of the country’s electricity.

Rothschild has had several mandates in Romania in recent years, one of which was advising the shareholders of local restaurant operator Sphera Group (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC) in the process of selling shares and listing on the stock market.

Rothschild has an office in Bucharest, and one of the partners, Arielle De Rothschild, was a member of the board of directors of electricity distribution group Electrica, after the group carried out its EUR 440 mln IPO in 2014.

Lazard has a stronger position on the US market than in Europe, but the new CEO - Peter Orszag, former economic adviser to US president Barack Obama and US budget minister, told the Financial Times in November 2019 that he wants to win more mandates in Europe.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40