Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romania's state company Hidroelectrica wants to supply residential consumers directly
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica came up with a new solution to the Government’s dilema about how to liberalise the residential electricity market after the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 imposed regulated prices and quantities delivered by the company and Nuclearelecytrica - another major state-controlled power generator. Romania must submit to the European Commisison a strategy in this regard by the end of the year.

Specifically, Hidroelectrica said it prefers becoming the direct supplier of electricity to part of the households (while the distribution would be still secured by regional distribution firms), instead of being compelled to deliver private electricity supply firms part of its output at the regulated price, local Economica.net reported. It is assumed that Nuclearelectrica would do the same with the other part of the residential end users.

At this moment, the Government inherited a bill drafted by the Social Democrat predecessors, by which Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are compelled to cover 100% of the residential electricity consumption at regulated price, with the share gradually reduced by the spring of 2021. Hidroelectrica thus agrees with the solution, but wants to become the direct supplier -- instead of the supplying arm of the regional distribution company. The advantage would be that at the end of the process, Hidroelectrica ends with a portfolio of residential consumers - who are rather slow in changing their supplier.

The market regulator ANRE is urging for the final decision in order to draft relevant procedures. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 08:17
Business
Romania's state company Hidroelectrica wants to supply residential consumers directly
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica came up with a new solution to the Government’s dilema about how to liberalise the residential electricity market after the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 imposed regulated prices and quantities delivered by the company and Nuclearelecytrica - another major state-controlled power generator. Romania must submit to the European Commisison a strategy in this regard by the end of the year.

Specifically, Hidroelectrica said it prefers becoming the direct supplier of electricity to part of the households (while the distribution would be still secured by regional distribution firms), instead of being compelled to deliver private electricity supply firms part of its output at the regulated price, local Economica.net reported. It is assumed that Nuclearelectrica would do the same with the other part of the residential end users.

At this moment, the Government inherited a bill drafted by the Social Democrat predecessors, by which Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are compelled to cover 100% of the residential electricity consumption at regulated price, with the share gradually reduced by the spring of 2021. Hidroelectrica thus agrees with the solution, but wants to become the direct supplier -- instead of the supplying arm of the regional distribution company. The advantage would be that at the end of the process, Hidroelectrica ends with a portfolio of residential consumers - who are rather slow in changing their supplier.

The market regulator ANRE is urging for the final decision in order to draft relevant procedures. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40