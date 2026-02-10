Rompetrol to inaugurate 13 new fuel stations in Romania this year

Rompetrol will inaugurate a total of 13 new fuel distribution stations in Romania in 2026, in areas of interest across the country and on high-speed roads, according to a company press release.

Of the new stations, the first six stations are in various stages of construction, with their completion estimated for April and their opening scheduled for the June–July period. According to Rompetrol, the six stations will lead to the creation of 130 new jobs.

Two stations are being built in Mureș County (the locality of Sânpaul), on the A3 Motorway, a short distance from the city of Târgu Mureș, and will have 36 parking spaces for passenger cars and 11 parking spaces for heavy vehicles. The stations will integrate the “hei” concept, and the actual area on which each gas station will be developed is 273 square meters.

The stations will also have three multiproduct pumps, one high-speed pump, and one AdBlue pump (a special additive used in diesel engines to comply with the Euro 6 standard), an LPG skid, as well as four 150 kW charging stations.

Construction works are advanced on two new stations in Brașov County, on the city’s ring road, which have parking capacity for 59 passenger cars and 22 heavy vehicles. Two other fuel stations are under construction in the municipality of Suceava – Suceava Ipotești (on National Road 2, at the entrance to Suceava) and Suceava Scheia (on the ring road). Together, the latter two stations have a parking capacity for 50 passenger cars and 20 heavy vehicles.

Additionally, work for another seven new Rompetrol stations has been initiated in locations across the country, such as the Bucharest Ring Road, Ovidiu (Constanța County), Iași, Bacău, Timișoara, as well as two stations on the exit/entry route to the Republic of Moldova, through the Albița Border Crossing.

According to the cited source, at the end of the works, the new gas stations will be taken over for operation by Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of the KMG International Group in Romania.

“Recently, the mobile application dedicated to electric charging (Rompetrol EV-Charge) was also launched, where availability, charging speeds, and estimated waiting time can be consulted in real time at all charging stations in the company’s own network,” the release added.

Rompetrol’s distribution segment in Romania comprised, at the end of September 2025, a total of 1,206 points of sale, which exclusively use fuels produced at the largest refinery in Romania, Petromidia Năvodari.

(Photo source: rompetrol.ro)