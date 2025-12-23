 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romgaz lists second, EUR 500 million bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange 

23 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, has listed its second bond issue, worth EUR 500 million, on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds were previously admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in November 2025. This issue, like the first one, is part of Romgaz's EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) program, which allows the company to access international capital markets for financing, with a total value of up to EUR 1.5 billion.

The corporate bonds will reach maturity on November 4, 2031. The bonds have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.625%.

The funds raised will support Romgaz in the development of the Neptun Deep, a major offshore natural gas development in the Black Sea.

Romgaz has been listed at BVB since 2013, when it carried out one of the largest IPOs on the local exchange. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, is the largest shareholder of Romgaz, with a 70% share.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romgaz lists second, EUR 500 million bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange 

23 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, has listed its second bond issue, worth EUR 500 million, on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds were previously admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in November 2025. This issue, like the first one, is part of Romgaz's EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) program, which allows the company to access international capital markets for financing, with a total value of up to EUR 1.5 billion.

The corporate bonds will reach maturity on November 4, 2031. The bonds have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.625%.

The funds raised will support Romgaz in the development of the Neptun Deep, a major offshore natural gas development in the Black Sea.

Romgaz has been listed at BVB since 2013, when it carried out one of the largest IPOs on the local exchange. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, is the largest shareholder of Romgaz, with a 70% share.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s new defense and economy ministers take the oath of office
23 December 2025
Justice
Romania’s former president Ion Iliescu confiscated the 1989 Revolution, military prosecutor says
23 December 2025
Environment
Romania nears 5 billion returned containers under deposit-return system in 2025
23 December 2025
Society
Blizzards, snow and freezing temperatures forecast in Romania for Christmas
23 December 2025
Transport
New 50 km section of Romania’s A7 highway opens for traffic
23 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s education minister resigns after one year in office
23 December 2025
Finance
Romania's FinMin outlines 2026 measures to "stimulate economy, cut public spending"
23 December 2025
M&A
Mehiläinen completes acquisition of Romanian healthcare provider Regina Maria