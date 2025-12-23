Romgaz lists second, EUR 500 million bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange 

Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, has listed its second bond issue, worth EUR 500 million, on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds were previously admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in November 2025. This issue, like the first one, is part of Romgaz's EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) program, which allows the company to access international capital markets for financing, with a total value of up to EUR 1.5 billion.

The corporate bonds will reach maturity on November 4, 2031. The bonds have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.625%.

The funds raised will support Romgaz in the development of the Neptun Deep, a major offshore natural gas development in the Black Sea.

Romgaz has been listed at BVB since 2013, when it carried out one of the largest IPOs on the local exchange. The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy, is the largest shareholder of Romgaz, with a 70% share.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)