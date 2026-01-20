Romania’s minimum basket for a decent living up 9% YoY in September 2025

The value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent standard of living in Romania increased by 9% in September 2025 compared to September 2024. The increase represents a RON 920 hike per month for a family made up of two adults with two children.

As such, a family made up of two parents and two children needed RON 11,370 (EUR 2,233) for a decent standard of living in September 2025, according to the Friedrich Ebert Romania Foundation.

The Foundation noted increases in most categories. In particular, food costs increased by RON 181 (EUR 35.5). Housing expenses also increased by RON 170, and the amounts that go toward buying a home increased by a comparable value.

In percentage terms, housing expenses increased the most, +22.6%.

For families other than those made up of two adults and two children, the calculations show that a family of two adults and one child needs RON 9,343 (EUR 1,834) per month for a decent standard of living, and a family of two adults without children needs RON 7,000 (EUR 1,374) per month. A single adult needs RON 4,322 (EUR 850) per month.

According to the report, the government's cost-cutting measures, as well as the increased taxation, hit the poorest Romanians hardest, worsening their financial situation.

