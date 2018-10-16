Romania’s construction sector, down 10% in August

The volume of construction work in Romania dropped by 10.3% in August this year compared to the same month of last year.

The decline was mainly determined by the poor results in the residential building sector, which dropped by 42% in August. The non-residential building segment recorded a 14.8% decrease while the engineering work increased by 12.7% compared to August 2017.

In the first eight months of this year, construction work declined by 4.6% compared to the same period of 2017.

Last year, the sector was also down by 5.4% compared to 2016.

[email protected]